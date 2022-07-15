Former Minnesota state champion Ana Weaver has added to her already long list of achievements while recently racing in the USA Track and Field U20 Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The 2021 Stillwater Area High School graduate captured her first national championship with a victory in the 5,000 meters on June 23. She also placed second in the 3,000 meters on June 25 to qualify for the U20 World Championships on Aug. 1-6 in Colombia. The 3,000 meters are scheduled for Day 1 of the World Championships and the 5,000 meters will take place on Day 6 (Aug. 6).
She becomes the third former Stillwater runner to qualify for the world championships in cross country or track and field, joining 1998 SAHS graduate Luke Watson and Ben Blankenship, who graduated in 2007.
Weaver, who has transferred to Utah State University after beginning her collegiate career at Brigham Young University, crossed the finish line in a time of 16:25.67 to win the 5,000 meters by nearly five seconds over runner-up Heidi Nelson (16:30.50).
The two were even in the later stages of the race, but Weaver pulled away while running the final 1,000 meters in 3:04.21 — compared to 3:09.07 for Nelson, who also qualified for the world championships.
Two days later, Weaver finished second in the 3,000 meters with a time of 9:41:65. Kate Peters took the top spot in that event with a time of 9:34.78, with Weaver comfortably in the runner-up spot ahead of Nelson, who placed third in 9:52.98.
While competing for the Ponies, Weaver won an individual state title in cross country as a junior in 2019 and added a track and field gold medal in the 3,200 meters in 2021.
Weaver’s entire 2020 track season was wiped out by COVID-19 and the MSHSL state cross country meet was not held that fall — a season in which Weaver set the state record for a 5,000-meter cross country race with a time of 16:42.6.
She did win the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase to cap that season, an event that featured the state’s top runners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.