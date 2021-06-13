Ana Weaver
Girls track and field
It has been a productive senior season for Stillwater runner Ana Weaver, who added two more individual conference titles to a long list of achievements during the Suburban East Conference girls track and field meet.
Weaver won the 1,600 meters in a time of 5:09.51 and added a comfortable victory in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:24.09 to help lead the Ponies to a third-place finish in the conference team standings.
The Ponies were competing at the Section 4AA championships this week and the state meet is scheduled for June 17 and June 19.
Carter Bies
Boys lacrosse
It was long-awaited victory for the Stillwater boys lacrosse team, who received three goals from junior Carter Bies as part of a balanced attack in the team’s convincing 14-5 victory over Mahtomedi in the Section 4 finals on June 9 at SAHS.
Bies, who ranks among team leaders in scoring this season, also notched an assist as the Ponies secured their first-ever state tournament bid. Bies and the Ponies, who also captured their third straight Suburan East Conference title this season, will play in the state quarterfinals on June 15 at SAHS.
