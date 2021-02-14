Louisa Ward
Girls Nordic skiing
In a season that has been anything but typical, Louisa Ward has been a steady lead for the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team.
The junior was the top finisher in two recent Suburban East Conference races for the fourth-ranked Ponies. Ward posted a winning time of 20:47 in a classic race at Lake Elmo Park Reserve to help Stillwater to an 84-61 victory over White Bear Lake and also led the way in first place with a time of 18:18 as the Ponies cruised past Park/Woodbury/East Ridge in a conference dual meet at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.
Nolan LaCosse
Boys hockey
Stillwater has not been flashy, but is quietly putting together an impressive season while sitting just two points behind Suburban East Conference leader Cretin-Derham Hall after seven games.
Nolan LaCosse has done his part while winning all five of his starts, including a 19-save effort in Stillwater’s 3-2 victory over the Raiders on Feb. 4. The senior also finished with 18 saves as the Ponies (6-1 SEC, 6-1) defeated Woodbury 3-1 in a conference game on Feb. 6. He is allowing an average of 2.35 goals per game this season.
