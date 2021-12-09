One of two all-conference selections for the Stillwater volleyball team, senior Lucy Zollar was named its Most Valuable Athlete during the postseason awards banquet on Nov. 20.
Zollar and junior Tori Liljegren each received All-Suburban East Conference honors for the Ponies, who finished with a 16-14 record, including 5-4 to tie Roseville for fourth place in the conference standings.
Stillwater received the No. 2 seed in Section 4AAAA and advanced to the finals before falling to the top-seeded Raiders 3-2.
Not including last year’s season that was shortened due to COVID-19, the Ponies have appeared in the section finals five straight years.
Seniors Olivia Foss and Syd Shaffer each received honorable mention all-conference recognition for the Ponies.
Seniors Carley Saeger and Grace Giebel earned Academic All-State honors for their play on the court and for having a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
Giebel was also this year’s recipient of the Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship Award.
The Ponies also received an Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association for the second year in a row.
This distinction requires a non-weighted cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher from the top 10 student-athletes on the section playoff roster.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced at a later date.
Volleyball
All-Conference: Lucy Zollar and Tori Liljegren; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Olivia Foss and Sydney Shaffer; Academic All-State: Carley Saeger and Grace Giebel; Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship: Grace Giebel; Most Valuable Athlete: Lucy Zollar; Captains elect: To be announced.
