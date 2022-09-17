OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater volleyball team knocked off North St. Paul 3-0 for its fourth consecutive nonconference victory on Monday, Sept. 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (3-1) have not lost since falling to highly regarded River Falls in their season opener, winning 9 of 10 sets in those matches.
The Ponies made quick work of North St. Paul (0-6), which is also a Section 4AAAA opponent, while winning by scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-8.
There was much to appreciate about the performance for Ponies coach Sara Baumgard, whose team’s hitting percentage was .471.
“That’s crazy high,” Baumgard said.
The Ponies also recorded 14 ace serves.
“Statistically, as a coach, you can’t ask for anything better and the girls played up to their level,” Baumgard said. “North St. Paul is a solid team and they’re always scrappy.”
Junior Mackenzie Peters led the Ponies with 13 kills on just 19 attempts with zero hitting errors. It was the third straight match she has led the Ponies in scoring.
Freshman Courtney Peters also played well on the outside, the coach suggested.
“A lot of girls got playing time, which is good,” Baumgard said.
The Ponies also received a strong performance from Isabelle Adams, who was playing her first match in three years. Adams is a former soccer player who is unable to continue in that sport due to three serious knee injuries.
“She couldn’t play soccer anymore and hasn’t played volleyball in three years,” said Baumgard, who noted her contributions extend well beyond the court.
“She’s just a good teammate, like the glue,” Baumgard said. “She’s playing defense right now and she made the most of it.”
Stillwater 3, Edina 1
At Edina, it wasn’t a runaway, but the Ponies were strong down the stretch while dispatching the Hornets 3-1 in a nonconference match on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Edina High School.
Stillwater prevailed by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-21.
“Edina is a strong team and plays in a tough conference, so I was pleased with the girls and their win,” Baumgard said.
Mackenzie Peters was the top hitter again for the Ponies, who were scheduled to host Woodbury in their Suburban East Conference opener on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The girls have definitely built confidence in the past couple of weeks and I also like that we’re not getting comfortable,” Baumgard said. “I’m pleased with how we’re doing now and it’s riding that, but also staying healthy and continuing to improve.”
