OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After requiring five sets each time to decide the last two matches between Stillwater and Roseville, the Ponies did not drag their feet while cruising to a 3-0 sweep in the finals of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.

After holding off the Raiders for close victories in the first two sets, Stillwater jumped out to a 9-1 lead in Game 3 to finish out a 25-22, 25-23 and 25-7 victory to earn the program’s first trip to state since 2018.

