OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After requiring five sets each time to decide the last two matches between Stillwater and Roseville, the Ponies did not drag their feet while cruising to a 3-0 sweep in the finals of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
After holding off the Raiders for close victories in the first two sets, Stillwater jumped out to a 9-1 lead in Game 3 to finish out a 25-22, 25-23 and 25-7 victory to earn the program’s first trip to state since 2018.
It will be the fourth state tournament appearance overall for the Ponies (23-7), who also advanced in 2009 and 2017, and a year later than they had hoped.
Stillwater led the Raiders 2-1 in the section finals a year ago before dropping the fourth set and giving up a lead while falling in the deciding fifth game. That would not be the case for the determined Ponies this time around.
“For the girls who had that experience and to have that taken away from them, I don’t think the girls were comfortable until it was 24-7,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said. “The mindset was do not stop until the game was over.”
“It was definitely a little bit in the back of our minds,” senior captain Tori Liljegren added. “We told ourselves last year doesn’t matter, we’re a new team this year. We have new people and we just came out stronger.”
The Ponies trailed Roseville 2-0 in a Suburban East Conference match earlier this season before storming back to win in five. It was an emotional victory that also helped secure the top seed in the section.
“We kind of forgot that we lost to them or we won against them in regular season,” Liljegren said. “It was like that game doesn’t matter in regular season. Yes, that helped us get the No. 1 seed and section to play here this year, but at the end of the day this one mattered more.”
Courtney Peters paced Stillwater with a nine kills and did not have a hitting error in 15 attempts Caroline Brekke and Liljegren added seven kills apiece.
“Our middles again were kind of leading it,” Baumgard said.
Back-to-back kills by Liljegren in Game 3 helped push Stillwater’s lead to 19-6 and the Ponies kept going while winning six of the next seven points.
“She had some really big kills,” Baumgard said of Liljegren. “It was just seven, but her kills were just huge.”
Adison Benpard finished with 35 set assists and also finished with six digs.
“She was mixing it up and went in there so confident,” Baumgard said. “We were running plays from the get-go and she had those hitters doing all sorts of plays right from the very beginning.”
Libero Hannah Hebert contributed a team-high 14 digs. Stillwater also racked up eight ace serves in the match.
“I think it was all mindset,” Baumgard said. “Physically, we did the job, but it was also just the aura that this is our time. At no point was I nervous because I knew the girls were prepared and just ready to play their absolute hardest. We always say we have two rules, to play hard and have fun. I truly think when they have fun the play better and we didn’t let the pressure get the best of us.”
It has been a season with many moving parts for the Ponies, but their only loss since falling to East Ridge on Oct. 13 was a 2-0 setback against state qualifier Chaska in a tournament on Oct. 22. Stillwater will carry a five-match winning streak into the state tournament.
“We’ve changed our rotation so many times and now that I think that we’re peaking, I think we finally found a set rotation and set place for everyone,” Liljegren said. “If someone is doing bad we have so much depth that somebody can come in and kill it just as well as the other person does.
“We honestly just started peaking this week. We have been coming into practice working hard and just fixing those little minor cues and I think we are peaking right at the best point.”
She said the team’s investment in improving defensively has been a big reason for the team’s success.
“We’ve been working on defense constantly,” Liljegren said. “Every single day we put in about 45 minutes of our practice into defense. Defense wins games in every sport, so I think that’s really what made us excel.”
The Ponies expected a tough battle against the third-seeded Raiders (20-9), but didn’t ever give them an opportunity to build momentum in the third game.
“I think we just had the want,” Liljegren said. “We had the positivity, we had the excitement of being at home and that just didn’t stop. It was like smiles on faces all the way around even if you made a mistake, you know your teammates have your back 24/7 and that they will pick you up if you do make a mistake. We just had that excitement and we kept that rolling through set three.
“I honestly did not expect it to feel that easy and short,” Liljegren said. “I knew that we would have to give it our all, but there was just something about our team tonight. We all came out strong and we all came with want and that just led us to keep gaining points on them. They’re a young team and they’ll come out next year stronger than ever, but I guess we just came out on top.”
This was Stillwater’s sixth straight trip to the section finals, but they fell short against North St. Paul in 2019 and Roseville a year ago. The 2020 section tourney was not held due to COVID-19.
“We have like 10 seniors on this team so they all put in their work and they wanted it the past for three years we haven’t gotten the state,” Liljegren said. “All that work for that four years came into this game and I give credit to everyone our team, our freshmen and sophomores and juniors they also stepped up. They knew us seniors wanted this so bad and it was the last game in The Stable this year and everyone just wanted it just as bad as I did.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
