COTTAGE GROVE — It was a busy and productive week for the Stillwater volleyball team, which remained undefeated in Suburban East Conference play and also posted a 4-1 record in the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational.
The Ponies (7-0 SEC, 17-4) won at Park in three games on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to set up a showdown with X-time reigning conference champion East Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 13. Stillwater and East Ridge (7-0, 15-5) each hold a two-game lead over third-place Irondale (5-2, 15-6) in the SEC standings.
East Ridge, the reigning state runner-up and ranked fourth in Class AAAA, has not dropped a set in SEC play during the past three seasons. Stillwater has also been strong against conference opponents, with Roseville the only team to push the Ponies beyond three sets. The Ponies were the last SEC team to defeat East Ridge, which occurred in 2018.
Stillwater fell behind early in all three sets against Park (3-4, 12-7) but stormed back each time, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18.
“Park is a really good team and their defense is lights out,” Stillwater coach Sara Baumgard said. “Our problem is the start of every game. Park was always the first team to five and we just played from behind at the beginning of each set.
“We swing hard, but sometimes it takes our defense a while for our defense to warm up. Then once we get into those long rallies it goes pretty well.”
Sophie Hoheisel helped lead the way for the Ponies with a strong all-around performance, finishing with a season-high 11 kills with just two errors in 30 attempts. She also contributed nine digs and three aces while serving 100 percent.
Courtney Peters chipped in with six kills in 18 attempts while Hannah Hebert provided a team-high 16 digs.
Stillwater also finished with nine aces, compared to just five for the Wolfpack.
“We served really well,” Baumgard said.
Ponies finish 4-1 at STMA
At St. Michael, playing their best volleyball with their backs against the wall, the Ponies won three straight matches that went to three sets on Day 2 of the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Ponies placed ninth overall in the 32-team tournament, which was the highest possible finish after defeating Monticello 2-0 and losing to Southwest Christian on the first day.
“It was so exciting,” Baumgard said. “The girls just played so well.”
Stillwater topped Monticello 25-17 and 25-13 to open the tournament before falling to Southwest Christian, which is ranked fifth in Class AA, by scores of 25-11 and 25-16.
“We got completely beat by Southwest, but the girls didn’t hang their heads,” Baumgard said.
Saturday followed a familiar, but successful, formula as the Ponies dropped the openers in all three matches before prevailing in three sets each time.
Stillwater defeated Waconia 23-25, 26-24 and 15-11 and followed with a 22-25, 25-23 and 15-12 triumph over Annandale, which is ranked No. 7 in Class AA.
The in the finale, Stillwater stormed back from a poor first set to outlast Delano 16-25, 25-23 and 15-7.
“Every single time in the first game we would get blown out and then go out and make some headway and then beat them handily in the third game,” Baumgard said. “It was a weird little pattern we had going there. I didn’t know which team I was going to get sometimes.”
The coach said her team’s own errors and miscues led to the sluggish starts, but stronger play in the middle and some positive momentum paved the way for the comebacks.
“Our middles when they were effective got good sets and ran quick routes,” Baumgard said. “That was pretty clear, and we blocked really well. When the blocking wasn’t on that affected our defense, but (Courtney) Peters and (Caroline) Brekke in the middle did really well with that. Against Waconia, our blocking is what won the match.”
Five matches in less than 24 hours made for a busy two days, even before stretching all three to a deciding third set on Day 2.
“They definitely came back tired, but I was really pleased and proud of how they played,” Baumgard said.
Stillwater 3, Irondale 0
At Oak Park Heights, expecting one of its biggest tests in the SEC, Stillwater took advantage of the short-handed Knights while posting a 3-0 victory on Thursday, Oct. 6 at SAHS.
The Ponies prevailed by scores of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-9, handing the Knights (5-2, 15-6) just their second conference setback of the season.
“They were missing three of their starters for a National Honor Society event and one of them was the keynote speaker,” Baumgard said. “They beat Woodbury and Forest Lake so we were gearing up for it. They’re still a solid team and we played pretty well.”
Emily Elletson was efficient on the attack while providing seven kills on just 10 attempts. Courtney Peters supplied a team-high 12 kills on 23 attempts for a .350 hitting percentage.
“We hit .281 as a team, which is solid,” Baumgard said.
Hannah Hebert and Peyton Browning each totaled 13 digs.
“I’m really proud of how they played,” Baumgard said. “They played the way I hoped they would.”
