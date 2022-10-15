COTTAGE GROVE — It was a busy and productive week for the Stillwater volleyball team, which remained undefeated in Suburban East Conference play and also posted a 4-1 record in the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational.

The Ponies (7-0 SEC, 17-4) won at Park in three games on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to set up a showdown with X-time reigning conference champion East Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 13. Stillwater and East Ridge (7-0, 15-5) each hold a two-game lead over third-place Irondale (5-2, 15-6) in the SEC standings.

Tags

Load comments