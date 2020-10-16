OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After falling to the defending league champion in the season opener, the Stillwater volleyball team bounced back Suburban East Conference victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and Mounds View.
The Ponies (2-1) were sharp on Wednesday, Oct. 14 while handing Mounds View (2-1) its first loss of the season at Stillwater Area High School. Stillwater won by scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-16.
“I was pretty pleased,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “We knew Mounds View was going to be good competition and it seemed like our girls took control from the get-go.”
It was a balanced effort from the Ponies, who made significant strides in their serving and serve receive according to Biermaier.
“The girls are playing really well together right now and finding the groove and forming those relationships,” the coach said. “It’s happening quickly and that’s fun to see.
“Mounds View has a really strong right-side hitter and we knew that was going to be our focus. I felt like we put up a steady block in front of her. Their setter gave her great balls and that was going to be our focus was shutting down that hitter.”
Stillwater 3, C-D Hall 1
At St. Paul, it wasn’t flawless, but the Ponies finished strong in the third and fourth games to close out Cretin-Derham Hall for a 3-1 conference road victory on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Stillwater prevailed by scores of 25-20, 24-26, 25-11 and 25-23.
“Cretin was very scrappy and we did not find our rhythm in that match,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “We just offensively were not executing that well. They’re a solid team and we just weren’t playing as sharp.”
After dropping the second game, Stillwawter came out strong in the third set thanks to a serving run from Olivia Foss that led to a 9-0 lead.
“That makes a huge difference and that set the precedent for that set,” Biermaier said.
Game 4 was much tighter, but the Ponies prevailed after Sydney Shaffer’s kill on match point.
“She was very key offensively and steady for us,” Biermaier said. “It was neck-and-neck through the fourth game and I was very pleased we closed it out in four.”
East Ridge 3, Stillwater 0
At Oak Park Heights, taking advantage of some inexperience on the Stillwater side, the Raptors started fast and didn’t look back while defeated the Ponies 3-0 in the season opener on Saturday, Oct. 10 at SAHS. East Ridge won by scores of 25-8, 25-16 and 25-14.
“It was just a learning experience,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “The girls were nervous and just couldn’t find a groove yet. We’re a young team with not a lot of varsity experience. We couldn’t get a good ball to our setter and it all starts with the serve and pass game.”
After earning victories in the next two matches, the coach was pleased with the team’s response to a sluggish opener.
“It’s exciting to see what we’ve accomplished since that match,” Biermaier said. “We’re just kind of staying calm and confident in ourselves and going back to the basics and going back to our training.”
And even with the loss, the coach and players were happy to be playing again after the start of the season was delayed more than a month due to COVID-19 — and with limited crowd support.
“It’s so exciting to get back into the gym,” Biermaier said. “I’m loving that we can have this
