OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Less than two weeks after requiring five sets to defeat the Mustangs, the Stillwater volleyball team finished off third-seeded Mounds View 3-0 in the semifinals of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Monday, Nov. 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
The second-seeded Ponies (16-13) eliminated the Mustangs (17-12) by scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-23 to earn a spot in the section finals, where they will meet top-seeded Roseville (19-9) on Thursday, Nov. 4 for a spot in the inaugural Class AAAA state tournament.
Stillwater played well in all facets while earning the program’s fifth consecutive trip to the section finals.
Against Roseville, the Ponies were seeking their first trip to state since 2018. Stillwater lost to North St. Paul in the section finals in 2019 and last year’s section and state tournaments were each canceled due to COVID-19.
The Ponies were more efficient on the attack than during their previous match against Mounds View.
“We definitely prioritized certain players on their side and strategized and I think it paid off,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “Mounds View is a great team and to beat them in three was awesome and definitely gave our team a big confidence boost.”
The coach said limiting hitting errors was one of the keys to a quicker resolution against the Mustangs the second time around.
“Our defense was incredible,” Biermaier said.
Stillwater finished with 47 digs in the match, led by Lucy Zollar with 13 and Tori Liljegren with 10.
Liljegren was also strong on the attack, hitting at a .345 percentage and racking up a team-high 13 kills.
Stillwater was balanced offenisvely, with Emily Elletson finishing with six kills and Sydney Shaffer and Alexis Karlen adding five apiece.
“It was very much a team effort,” Biermaier said.
Shaffer suffered a knee injury during Stillwater’s section quarterfinal victory over Tartan on Oct. 27 and her availability was uncertain leading into the Mounds View match.
“It’s huge having Syd back with her varsity experience and volleyball IQ,” Biermaier said. “She blocks well and moves well and it was a big asset having her out there.”
The coach said Stillwater’s consistency was much better in the semifinals, especially compared to the wider swings on display against the earlier meeting with Mounds View.
“That has not been our MO entirely, so that was so big for us,” Biermaier said. “The runs happen, but we need to be able to make up the runs and sometimes we don’t. The difference (against Mounds View) was just our energy of playing in the section semis and our defense and execution. We just had smart shots, that definitely helped.”
Stillwater also finished with nine ace serves, compared to five for the Mustangs. Olivia Foss led the Ponies with 21 set assists while Adison Benpard finished with 12.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.