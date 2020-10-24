OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Following a lackluster opening set, the Stillwater volleyball team stormed back to win each of the next three in a 3-1 Suburban East Conference victory over previously unbeaten Woodbury on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies won by scores of 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-23.
“I’m really pleased with how the girls played,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said.
Senior Lauren Riniker enjoyed a big night for the Ponies while finishing with 24 kills. Sydney DeJarnett, also a senior, chipped in with 14 kills to help lead the attack.
“Lauren had a ton of kills and, offensively, we were strong,” Biermaier said.
The Ponies overcame a sluggish start in the opening game. Inconsistent serve receive kept the Ponies out of system and Woodbury took advantage.
“We just came out of that first game really slow,” Biermaier said. “We didn’t play up to our potential. We picked up our speed and just played more to our level. Our serve receive was not good that first game so we weren’t able to be in system more and it really wasn’t anything more than that.
“Woodbury outworked us and deserved to win (the first set).”
Stillwater also received a strong performance from junior libero Lucy Zollar.
“She was having a heck of a night,” Biermaier said. “We took that first game and threw it away. We said learn from it, but now it’s gone and we move on. I think that helped frame the mindset around focusing on what we can control now.”
Stillwater (3-1) has won three in a row since falling to league-leader East Ridge (4-0) in the conference standings. Woodbury and Mounds View also have just one loss, each against the Ponies.
“The kids are playing really well together and that’s super fun to see,” Biermaier said. “You can tell they’re having fun and that means a lot. When you’re having fun, good things happen. Their overall team chemistry has improved and leadership from certain people has helped, too. We’re gelling together and things seem to be going well.”
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.