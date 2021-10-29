OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater volleyball team opened the Section 4AAAA tournament with a 3-1 victory over Tartan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.
The second-seeded Ponies prevailed by scores of 25-12, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-13.
With the victory, Stillwater (15-13) advances to meet third-seeded Mounds View (17-11) in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 1 at SAHS.
After winning the opening set comfortably, the Ponies fell behind before a late rally fell short in Game 2. Stillwater trailed 23-18 before a serving run by Sophie Hoheisel helped pull the Ponies even at 23-all. Tartan (9-20) won the next two points to tie the match at a set apiece, but provided a boost to help Stillwater close out the final two games.
“We came out strong in the first, but we missed a lot of serves and had some unforced errors in that (second) game,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “That finish in the second game, even though we didn’t win it, was big because it carried momentum into the third game.”
Stillwater defeated the Titans in three games earlier this season, but the Ponies had their hands full with Tartan middle Zhane Singer and outside hitter Ava Siedenburg.
“We kind of prioritized them, but Tartan is very scrappy and they played well,” Biermaier said.
The coach was pleased with the blocking from Carley Saeger and Caroline Brekke up front and a solid night offensively.
“Running a faster offense was really successful for us and we were serving aggressively,” Biermaier said. “Tori Liljegren and Lexi Karlen also had solid games. We blocked really well.”
There was also plenty of enthusiasm in the gym with many fans dressed up for an early Halloween celebration.
“Just the energy in the gym was fun,” Biermaier said.
Ponies finish 2-2 at Chaska
At Chaska, the Ponies closed out the regular season by splitting four matches to place seventh in the 12-team Toni Kaiser Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Chaska High School.
Stillwater started with a strong showing against No. 2-ranked Eagan in the opener before falling 25-23, 25-23.
“We blocked and served really well,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “They just have lights out defense and that’s what carried them in the end.”
The Ponies bounced back with a 25-17 and 25-13 victory over Belle Plaine.
Stillwater fell short 25-8 and 25-22 in a loss to Stewartville, which is ranked third in Class AAA.
Biermaier said junior right-side Emily Elletson played well all day and Lucy Zollar was solid defensively.
“Our two setters are also making good decisions,” Biermaier said of junior Adison Benpard and senior Olivia Foss.
The Ponies finished with a 25-18 and 25-17 win over Bethlehem Academy in the finale. The Cardinals are ranked seventh in Class A.
“It was very fun,” Biermaier said. “I was really proud of the girls. They competed from Match 1 to Match 4 against really good competition.”
