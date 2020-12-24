Senior Sydney DeJarnett was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team, which conducted a virtual postseason banquet on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The Ponies finished the season — which started late and ended early due to COVID-19 — with a 9-4 record overall.
Stillwater posted a 9-3 record during the regular season to place second in the South Division of the Suburban East Conference standings before losing to Forest Lake in the conference playoffs to place fourth overall.
After losing to undefeated conference champion East Ridge in the season opener, the Ponies reeled off nine consecutive victories before dropping three straight to close out the season.
In addition to serving as captains, DeJarnett and fellow senior Lauren Riniker each earned all-conference honors for the Ponies.
Fourth-ranked East Ridge led the way with five all-conference selections.
Stillwater juniors Olivia Foss and Lucy Zollar, and sophomore Tori Liljegren each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Senior Joelle Carpenter garnered All-State Academic honors and was also this year’s recipient of the Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship.
The Ponies also received a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association, a distinction reserved for teams with a non-weighted cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher from the top 10 student-athletes on the section playoff roster.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced at a later date.
Volleyball
All-Conference: Lauren Riniker and Sydney DeJarnett; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Olivia Foss, Tori Liljegren and Lucy Zollar; Academic All-State: Joelle Carpenter; Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship: Joelle Carpenter; Most Valuable Athlete: Sydney DeJarnett; Captains elect: To be determined.
