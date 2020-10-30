WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Stillwater volleyball team swept White Bear Lake 3-0 in a Suburban East Conference match on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at White Bear Lake High School.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Ponies (5-1 SEC, 5-1) since falling to East Ridge in the season opener, posting a 15-2 record in all games during that stretch.

Stillwater defeated the Bears (1-5, 1-5) by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22.

Stillwater 3, Park 0

At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies dispatched Park 3-0 in a conference match on Friday, Oct. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.

Stillwater prevailed by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20.

Tags

Load comments