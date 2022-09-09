EAGAN — An early season challenge for the Stillwater volleyball team since at least 2010, the Ponies finally broke through while defeating perennial state power Eagan 3-0 in a nonconference match on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Eagan High School.
The Ponies, who have lost 14 in a row to Eagan since 2010 — including a 3-1 setback in the 2018 state tournament — this victory was a long time coming. Stillwater (2-1) was sharp throughout, winning by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-18. The Wildcats (1-2) are ranked ninth in the Class AAAA state coaches poll.
“We haven’t beaten them in 13 years so it’s super exciting,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said. “The girls came out very excited and really rose to the challenge. I just wanted them to go out and play hard and have fun and I knew if we competed we would give ourselves a chance.”
Led by senior setter Adison Benpard, the Ponies fed middles Mackenzie Peters and Caroline Brekke all night and they delivered. McKenzie, a junior, racked up 14 kills while Brekke, a senior, recorded 10 kills in the match.
“Adison ran a very effective offense and she ran the middles a lot,” Baumgard said. “They were the biggest scorers of that match, which usually isn’t that way for us. It was exciting to see those two do so well.”
Stillwater also served well, led by Tori Liljegren. The versatile senior colled three aces along in Game 2.
“We served really well and that definitely played into the success,” Baumgard said. “(Eagan) did make some changes, but I try to tell the girls to focus on our side and just do our job and good things will come. Whatever changes they made, we just handled it really well.”
The Ponies jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the opening game, but the second and third sets were tighter until pulling away down the stretch. Freshman Courtney Peters contributed some key kills for the Ponies in Game 3.
“It was just being scrappy, they didn’t let Eagan score,” Baumgard said.
Libero Hannah Hebert also had a strong night for the Ponies, leading the team in digs.
“This was a huge confidence boost,” Baumgard said. “This is probably something they will remember for a really long time and the energy in the bus afterwards was so exciting — a lot of them lost their voice. The fact that we beat Eagan in three games on their court, Kathy (Gillen) runs a heckuva program, but this was exciting and a really good one.”
Stillwater 3, Tartan 0
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies held off Tartan in the closely contested second and third games to record a 3-0 nonconference victory on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
Stillwater won by scores of 25-13, 26-24 and 25-23.
“Tartan is a very scrappy team so that was an exciting win because you know they’re working hard and are also a section opponent,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said.
The Ponies were sharp in Game 1 and didn’t carry that momentum all the way through, but was able to mix some new players into the lineup and still finish the job in three games.
“We played kind of slow, to be honest,” Baumgard said. “We didn’t execute as fast, so that’s why the games were so tight.
“Our outsides executed better the first game and (setter) Adison (Benpard) really did well.”
After just three matches, the coach has been pleased with the promise the team has shown, especially after following up this sweep with another at Eagan.
“I really like where we’re at,” Baumgard said. “The season is still really early, but I’m most pleased with how much they’ve already bonded as a team and that will carry our success. I’m excited to start conference and it’s been a lot of fun with our nonconference competition so far.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.