EAGAN — An early season challenge for the Stillwater volleyball team since at least 2010, the Ponies finally broke through while defeating perennial state power Eagan 3-0 in a nonconference match on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Eagan High School.

The Ponies, who have lost 14 in a row to Eagan since 2010 — including a 3-1 setback in the 2018 state tournament — this victory was a long time coming. Stillwater (2-1) was sharp throughout, winning by scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-18. The Wildcats (1-2) are ranked ninth in the Class AAAA state coaches poll.

