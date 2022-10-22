WHITE BEAR LAKE — Rebounding from its only Suburban East Conference setback of the season, the Stillwater volleyball team dispatched White Bear Lake 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at White Bear Lake High School.
The victory leaves the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 18-5) alone in second place in the final SEC standings, one game behind four-time reigning league champion East Ridge (9-0, 20-7) and one game ahead of third-place Irondale (7-2, 20-8).
Stillwater dropped a close second game against the Bears (1-8, 14-14) before storming back to win by scores of 25-15, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-15.
“I’m proud of how we finshed,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said. “Our energy was a little low, but we played well. White Bear Lake is scrappy and they can be good. They were very good in the second set and winning the third was a big momentum swing and then we kind of took it to them in the fourth set.”
Stillwater’s middle hitters Mackenzie Peters and Caroline Brekke, along with setter Adison Benpard, were strong throughout the match.
“Our middles won the match,” Baumgard said. “Adison really switched things up offensively and made smart choices with her hitters and middles crushed it.”
They also helped mitigate one of White Bear Lake’s top players Blessing Adebisi.
“They have a strong middle (Adebisi) and we really aimed to shut her down,” Baumgard said. “We were able to pick up her hits and tips and all that.”
The Ponies are scheduled to close out the regular season at the Chaska Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 22 and are expected to receive the No. 1 seed for the Section 4AAAA tournament, which begins with the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 1 with the finals to follow on Nov. 3, with the higher seed hosting throughout.
East Ridge 3, Stillwater 0
At Oak Park Heights, in a battle of SEC unbeatens, East Ridge survived a scare in the second set and pulled away for a 3-0 victory over the Ponies on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory locked up at least a share of the conference title for the Raptors, their fifth in the past six seasons. In fact, East Ridge had not lost a set to a conference opponent in 35 matches dating back to 2019 until giving one up in a 3-1 victory to close out the conference schedule on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Stillwater’s best opportunity came in the Game 2 while leading 21-20 before East Ridge used a timeout, but the Raptors were too strong while pulling out that game and prevailing in the match by scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-15.
“We almost had the second game, which was so frustrating,” Baumgard said. “We just kind of lost that one and then lost some mojo going into Game 3.”
The coach was not disappointed in the effort or the result. East Ridge is the reigning Class AAAA state runner-up and No. 4 in the state rankings.
“I genuinely believe the girls did the best that they could,” Baumgard said. “Our defense was awesome and that’s what we needed to do. They were simply better offensively. They have more offensive weapons than we have and they just kind of beat us.”
Callee Jeffries led the Raptors with 13 kills and Hadley Burger finished with 11 kills.
Mackenzie Peters had an impressive serving night for the Ponies, finishing with five aces.
“It stinks to lose, for sure, but the girls were pretty proud of how they played,” Baumgard said. “They gave their absolute best, so even though they didn’t get the conference we’re still having a heckuva season. That’s obviously the goal to win the conference, but they were proud of how they played.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.