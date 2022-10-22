WHITE BEAR LAKE — Rebounding from its only Suburban East Conference setback of the season, the Stillwater volleyball team dispatched White Bear Lake 3-1 on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at White Bear Lake High School.

The victory leaves the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 18-5) alone in second place in the final SEC standings, one game behind four-time reigning league champion East Ridge (9-0, 20-7) and one game ahead of third-place Irondale (7-2, 20-8).

Tags

Load comments