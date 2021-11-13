ROSEVILLE — In a match that went back and fourth throughout, the Raiders completed the most important surge to defeat Stillwater 3-2 in the finals of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Thursday Nov. 4 at Roseville Area High School.
Roseville rallied after losing the first and third sets to prevail by scores of 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 15-13.
The Raiders (20-10) advanced to their first state tournament since 2016, which was the last of five consecutive trips to state. Stillwater, which finished with a 16-14 record, was pursuing its first state appearance since making back-to-back trips in 2017 and 2018.
Roseville was stopped by top-seeded Wayzata 3-0 in the Class AAAA state quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Ponies defeated Roseville 3-1 in their Suburban East Conference opener on Sept. 21. Both teams have made strides since then, Ponies coach Sara Biermaier suggested.
“It was kind of the team I remember,” Biermaier said. “When we played them early on we were both so new, but they were still the really defensive, scrappy team.”
Outside hitter Gabrielle Kopp was a difference maker for the Raiders this time around.
“I don’t remember her being as much of a factor offensively, but she was very good,” Biermaier said.
Four of the five games were tight until late. The teams were tied 19-all in the opener before Stillwater reeled off five straight points to set up game point. Right-side hitter Alexis Karlen delivered for the Ponies on several of those points down the stretch.
Game 2 played out similarly with the teams deadlocked at 21-all before the Raiders collected three straight points to provide the difference in that game to even the match.
Stillwater outscored the Raiders 8-2 down the stretch in the third game after the teams were tied 17-all.
“Tori really came to life in the third set and that made a big difference,” Biermaier said. “We controlled our serving better and I think that was a turning point. Both teams did not serve well in the first two sets, but we got that under control later on.”
The Ponies were unable to carry that momentum into the fourth game, however. Roseville built an 18-11 lead on the way to comfortable victory to force a fifth set.
Stillwater was reeling slightly after the Raiders pulled away in Game 4, but the Ponies scored the first three points in the deciding fifth game.
“To be honest, I didn’t really say much,” Biermaier said of the message after the fourth game ended. “The girls are really intuitive, knowing and saying that fourth set was rough but we need to get momentum going in the fifth game so this is it and come out firing.
“The main goal was being the first to five (points). If we have an early lead we almost always win the matches, but if we don’t we don’t usually make up the points later in the set.”
Roseville eventually climbed back and evened the score at 9-all before the Ponies again surged in front with three straight points for a 12-9 advantage. Roseville answered with by winning six of the next seven points to close out the match.
“It was really a heart-breaking game to end the season on, but considering where we started to where we finished I was really proud of the girls,” Biermaier said. “We always gave up runs, but we didn’t do that as much (against Roseville), so we improved there. Our team chemistry improved greatly throughout the season and I’m proud of them for always playing with heart.”
Biermaier was pleased with the effort all night, but just hoping for a better outcome.
“We played one of the best defensive matches we’ve played all year,” Biermaier said. “The energy in the gym was insane and we got a little deer-in-the-headlights the last couple of points and that is what clinched it. The last few points were really a symbol of the match where it was back and forth and could have gone either way, but it happened to go Roseville’s way.”
This was the fifth straight appearance in the section finals for the Ponies and also just the second time all season they went to a fifth set. Stillwater lost in five at River Falls, a state qualifier in Wisconsin’s largest division, on Aug. 31.
“That was our third match and it was in August, so we made sure they know this is quick and we need to get our butts in gear,” Biermaier said. “It was so back and forth the entire time.”
Even the disappointment that comes as the section runner-up, it was hard to ignore the stark contrast to a year ago when the section and state tournaments were not held at all due to COVID-19.
“I told them it’s good to want something, no matter the outcome,” Biermaier said. “After last year, we just don’t take anything for granted. You’re sad it’s over, but it also means you enjoyed this process.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.