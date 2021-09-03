RIVER FALLS, Wis. — In position to hand the home team its first home loss in a few years, Stillwater was unable to finish the job while falling to the Wildcats 3-2 in a nonconference volleyball match on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at River Falls High School.
River Falls, which ranked seventh among Wisconsin’s Division 1 teams, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Ponies 17-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 15-6. It was the 64th consecutive victory at home for the Wildcats.
“This was a really fun game,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “River Falls is a great program and I was so excited to see them on our schedule.”
Coming off a lackluster showing in a nonconference loss to St. Michael-Albertville, the Ponies (1-2) started quickly against River Falls while claiming the first two games. The Wildcats eventually took over with a taller lineup and remained in control while storming out to an 8-3 lead in the deciding fifth set.
“The momentum shift was real during that last game and we did not respond quickly enough, letting points go and truly focusing on th enext point,” Biermaier said. “In the two wins the girls did awesome, but the fifth game did not go well.”
Biermaier was pleased with the team’s blocking throughout. The serving and defense was also solid, but the Ponies had trouble putting the ball away in the last three sets.
“Most of our points in Games 3, 4 and 5 were their errors and not our wins, but we worked so hard and it was really fun to see the girls work that hard in five sets. I’m really glad we got to see what that feels like early on in the season.”
Many of the Stillwater and River Falls players know each other through club volleyball and that made for a fun evening, the coach said.
“They really want to beat them and there’s a lot of fun competitiveness with that,” Biermaier said.
It was a stronger effort than in the team’s second match of the season against STMA and the coach was pleased with the progress.
“We have some strong leaders on this team, which is really exciting to see,” Biermaier said. “We also have some new people who are developing that confidence and that comfortability out on the floor. We are a team that wants to pride themselves on being a team that works hard. That’s our focus and so far we’ve been executing that. It’s a fun group of girls and they’re playing well now and that’s a good thing.”
STMA 3, Stillwater 0
At Minnetonka, the Ponies came out sluggish in a 3-0 loss to St. Michael-Albertville (2-1) in the Breakdown Side Out Classic on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Hopkins High School.
The players worked a B-squad tournament earlier in the day and that may have contributed to the flat performance, Ponies coach Sara Biermaier suggested. The Ponies lost by scores of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-22.
“They were good and we did not show up,” Biermaier said. “They are a very good team and they did not let up. Offensively, they were very effective and we were not. We truly did not play well.
“I think there were a lot of lessons in it. Early in the season it’s all about progress and from that game to River Falls there was huge progress. (Against STMA) we did not play with any passion.”
Stillwater 3, Moorhead 1
At Oak Park Heights, after dropping a hard-fought opening game, Stillwater pulled out tight victories in each of the next three to score a 3-1 nonconference victory over Moorhead on Friday, Aug. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies won by scores of 28-30, 25-19, 26-24 and 25-22.
“It was pretty tight all the way,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “We were making a lot of errors at the beginning and let up some big runs, but towards the end we just cleaned it up offensively.”
Stillwater built a 14-5 lead in Game 3, but the Spuds (0-2) did not go away quietly.
“Moorhead did not give up,” Biermaier said. “They really work hard and that has also been our motto this year is that we want a team that works hard. Once we cleaned it up errors-wise, we were able to pull out the win.”
It was a balanced attack for the Ponies, with Tori Liljegren leading the way with 15 kills. Sophie Hoheisel finished with 10 kills and Sydney Shaffer chipped in with eight kills. Olivia Foss finished with 26 set assists.
“They have a very solid defense and they read us well,” Biermaier said. “They cover well and they were just scrappy. I think we were stronger offensively, but they were stronger defensively.
