OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Not exactly easing its way into the season, the Stillwater volleyball team fell to River Falls 3-1 in a nonconference match on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the season opener for the Ponies (0-1), but the ninth match of the season for the Wildcats (12-0), who have advanced to the state tournament in Wisconsin each of the previous six seasons.

