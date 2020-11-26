FOREST LAKE — In a season cut short by COVID-19, the Stillwater volleyball team pushed Forest Lake to five games before falling 3-2 in the third-place match of the Suburban East Conference playoffs on Friday, Nov. 20 at Forest Lake High School.
The loss was the third in a row for the Ponies (9-4) to close out a season that started late and ended early due to the pandemic. After losing to undefeated conference champion East Ridge in the season opener, Stillwater reeled off nine straight victories before ending with losses to Roseville (7-7), East Ridge (13-0) and Forest Lake (9-5).
East Ridge defeated Mounds View 3-0 to claim the conference title.
Since losing at Stillwater on Nov. 4, the Rangers won five out of six matches to close out the season. Forest Lake’s only loss during that stretch came against league runner-up Mounds View.
Stillwater started off well against the Rangers before eventually falling to scores of 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 and 15-8. It was just the second time all season the Ponies have been pushed to five games. Stillwater defeated Woodbury 3-2 in a match on Nov. 11.
It was the third road match in as many nights for the Ponies and it showed up in Gams 4 and 5 against Forest Lake.
“Forest Lake is a great team and it was our third night in a row playing, so the girls were tired to be honest,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “There were a lot of emotions attached to the game with the season abruptly coming to a stop. I’m so proud of them for how adaptable they were and giving everything they truly did to make the most of every opportunity to play, so I’m proud of that.”
The Rangers rebounded successfully after losing the first and third games.
Forest Lake jumped out to a comfortable lead in the fourth game and carried that momentum into the final set.
“That was kind of where we just got really tired and we were behind the entire game. They started out strong and just took the momentum from there,” Biermaier said. “We just lost a bit of that energy. I feel like we just checked out a little bit there and it trickled into Game 5.”
Senior Sydney DeJarnett led the Ponies with 15 kills and junior Olivia Foss racked up a season-high 14 digs.
“Those two really did well and the girls competed really well overall,” Biermaier said. “Defensively we played pretty well. (Forest Lake) had a middle who was killing it and they picked it up defensively. They were very scrappy and I felt that was the difference between the two, just longer rallies.”
Sophomore Tori Liljegren chipped in with nine kills.
“She had important kills when we really needed a point,” Biermaier said. “Some key players really stepped up defensively, which was awesome.”
The coach was pleased with what the team was able to achieve in a season that was originally pushed off until late winter/early spring until returning to the fall. Stillwater played its first match on Oct. 8 and only played against conference opponents — with no invitationals or multi-team events.
“It was sad, but the season kind of had the shadow over it from the beginning,” Biermaier said. “I stressed to the girls how adaptable and positive they were in a time when it was so easy not to be positive. Each game it felt like they had the weight of two or three games. You tried to make improvements each match and learn from it. It was a very unique season and I’m proud of them.
“We really stressed team unity this year and that is something that was really important. I’m impressed with how good of teammates the girls were, too, and I’m so thankful for my coaches who filled in and coached teams that weren’t their own. Amy Gaides, my assistant, coached every single team. There were countless things people did like this that really made this all work. I’m happy we were able to get in as many games as we were.”
It was a season with many obstacles, especially for a first-year head coach working through those challenges.
“I hope that the girls, they’re going to look back at this time and not realize how flexible that they had to be,” Biermaier said. “Their commitment to the program is what made this work. They had to make sacrifices to stay healthy and they made those sacrifices so we could keep playing and I’m grateful for that. What we got out of the season is more than just a record. We came out of this healthy, which I feel is No. 1, so that’s what I’m thankful for. We ended up fourth in the conference, which I will take. We have a very competitive conference. Each game was a fight.”
East Ridge 3, Stillwater 0
At Woodbury, the Raptors have won two straight SEC titles since Stillwater claimed the title in 2018 and the sixth-ranked Raptors dispatched the Ponies 3-0 on Thursday, Nov. 19 at East Ridge High School on their way to this year’s title.
East Ridge — which did not lose a set all season, finishing with a 39-0 record in all games — defeated the Ponies by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-16.
“They are a very solid team that does not make many mistakes,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “Overall, the girls competed well. If we cleaned it up a little bit we could have taken a set from them at least, but it was our unforced errors and they capitalized on those. I was pretty pleased with how the girls competed.”
East Ridge also finished undefeated in the conference a year ago.
“We didn’t do as well as we have done in other matches,” Biermaier said. “They’ve got some big hitters and they are very strong offensively, but also strong defensively. They move well and have a fast offense. They have a couple of hitters going Division I and it obviously shows.”
