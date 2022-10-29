OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The top-seeded Stillwater volleyball team closed out St. Paul Central 3-0 in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (22-6) were in control throughout, prevailing by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-12, to advance into the semifinals against fifth-seeded Mounds View on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

