OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The top-seeded Stillwater volleyball team closed out St. Paul Central 3-0 in the Section 4AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (22-6) were in control throughout, prevailing by scores of 25-16, 25-17 and 25-12, to advance into the semifinals against fifth-seeded Mounds View on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
All four of the section semifinal teams are from the Suburban East Conference, with each of the top three seeds advancing and fifth-seeded Mounds View sweeping No. 4 seed Tartan in three games.
Stillwater defeated the Mustangs (10-17) 3-0 earlier this season.
The other semifinal will feature No. 2 Irondale hosting No. 3 Roseville.
Ponies coach Sara Baumgard was pleased with the performance across the board. Caroline Brekke led the Ponies with nine kills and Tori Liljegren chipped in with eight kills. Mackenzie Peters finished with a solo block and joined Brekke in the middle as they combined for seven block assists. Freshman Courtney Peters also started and played well, the coach suggested.
“Tori and Caroline were really solid, and so was Mackenzie and Courtney Peters,” Baumgard said. “Our middles have just been unstoppable and they have been instrumental in our offense.”
Setter Adison Benpard spread the ball around well, making good decisions throughout the match.
“She just crushed it. She made smart choices in finding the hot hands,” Baumgard said. “She did really well and our libero, Hannah Hebert was on fire in the back. Hannah was just a leader, too. She has been working so hard and I’m proud of her.”
The team also got stronger as the match went on, including improved communication in the third game.
“We didn’t change much, but the girls talked about controlling the controllables,” Baumgard said. “We were too quiet throughout Sets 1 and 2. They took that to heart and the communicatiosn piece showed, scoring wise. When we talk more it helps.”
St. Paul Central finishes the season with an 11-14 record, a strong team for an eighth seed according to Baumgard.
“They’re solid,” the coach said. “They had an amzing libero (Maylena Carter) and she was solid. I’m pleased with how the girls played.”
Ponies place fifth at Chaska
At Chaska, playing its final tune-up for the postseason, the Ponies posted a 3-1 record to place fifth in a 12-team tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Chaska High School.
The Ponies rebounded from a sluggish start to defeat Bemidji 18-25, 25-16 and 15-11 in the opener before falling to the host Hawks 25-16 and 25-13.
Stillwater closed out the tournament with another three-set victory over Bethlehem Academy 25-21, 22-25 and 15-5 and then saved its best play for the finale, a 25-21, 25-20 victory over Stewartville.
“We started out slow and tired,” Baumgard said. “I’m not going to lie, I was frustrated.”
The Ponies rallied to defeat the Lumberjacks (13-15) before struggling to keep pace with Chaska (21-6) in the second round.
“Chaska ran one of the fastest offenses we have seen yet and we couldn’t keep up with them, blocking-wise,” Baumgard said.
Chaska ended up defeating Eagan in the match for third place while Champlin Park defeated Mayer Lutheran to win the tournament.
Stillwater was stretched again before pulling out another three-set victory over Bethlehem Academy (16-10).
“The energy on our side was so low at that point, but somehow the girls just turned it on (against Stewartville),” Baumgard said. “They weren’t really pleased with how they were playing, but they wanted to finish off on a high note.
The coach was pleased with the strong showing against Stewartville (17-11), whose coach John Dzubay has racked up more than 1,000 career victories in more than four decades in the sport.
“He always has a heckuva program and we knew they wouldn’t be an easy team,” Baumgard said. “I did not know what team I was going to get, but the girls just fixed it. Our defense at the beginning was not solid, but we just kind of started reading the hitters and it worked.”
Section 4AAAA
Quarterfinals
Stillwater 3, St. Paul Central 0
Mounds View 3, Tartan 0
Roseville 3, White Bear Lake 0
Irondale 3, North St. Paul 0
Semifinals (Nov. 1)
#5 Mounds View at #1 Stillwater
#3 Roseville at #2 Irondale
Finals
Thursday, Nov. 3 at higher seed
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.