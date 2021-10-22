ARDEN HILLS — The Stillwater volleyball team closed out its Suburban East Conference campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Mounds View High School.
The victory allowed the Ponies (5-4 SEC, 12-11), who prevailed by scores of 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-9, to pull into tie with Roseville (5-4, 15-7) for fourth place in the final SEC standings. East Ridge (9-0, 18-9), which has not lost a set in 27 straight conference matches dating back to the 2019 season, captured its fourth conference title in the past five seasons while Forest Lake (7-2, 18-10) and Woodbury (7-2, 19-10) tied for second place.
“Mounds View is a great team and it was a good night,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said.
Stillwater won the first and third sets and jumped out to a 7-2 lead right away in the deciding fifth set.
“The fifth game we came on really strong,” Biermaier said.
Sophie Hoheisel sparked the Ponies with a serving run to start Game 5 and Tori Liljegren delivered some kills to help Stillwater seal the victory.
“I felt like we were in control of the match,” Biermaier said. “Sophie served well the entire match and she got them out of system really quick and they made some unforced errors.”
Stillwater missed just three serves in the entire match.
“We served really efficiently, which really helps,” Biermaier said. “Throughout this year we have been really allowing runs and (against Mounds View) we did not let that happen. It was a good win.”
Mounds View finished 3-6 in conference play and 16-11 overall.
• Stillwater received the No. 2 seed for the Section 4AAAA tournament and will host seventh-seeded Tartan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Roseville, which the Ponies defeated 3-1 earlier this season, received the top seed, with Mounds View seeded third and Irondale fourth.
The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 1 and the finals on Nov. 4.
Ponies finish 3-2 at STMA
At St. Michael, the Ponies posted a 3-2 record on Oct. 15-16 in the Fall Classic at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Stillwater split two matches on Day 1 of the 32-team tournament, defeating Forest Lake 25-23 and 25-22, but falling to Sartell-St. Stephen 27-25 and 25-19.
The Ponies were pleased with a strong result against Forest Lake, which swept Stillwater 3-0 in a conference match earlier this season.
“It was a great tournament overall, especially with that win over Forest Lake because I felt like we didn’t show up in that earlier match against them,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “That felt really good to show up and play hard.”
Stillwater defeated Waconia (25-23 and 25-20) and St. Louis Park (25-10 and 25-18) on the Day 2 of the tournament, but also lost to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 25-22 and 25-16.
Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies celebrated Senior Night with a 3-1 conference victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
The seven seniors played a prominent role in the outcome, defeating the Raiders 25-17, 25-18, 20-25 and 25-13.
“That was a fun night,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “The energy and support of the seniors was really nice. Luckily all seven play each position so it worked out to get some really good playing time. Not only did they get playing time, but they played really well.”
The Raiders fell to 0-9 in conference play and 1-23 overall.
