OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was far from perfect, but the Stillwater volleyball team maintained its unbeaten record in the Suburban East Conference with a 3-0 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (5-0 SEC, 11-3), are tied with East Ridge (5-0, 13-5) atop the conference standings, defeated the Raiders by scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-18.

