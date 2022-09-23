OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Despite changing its offensive system out of necessity, the Stillwater volleyball team didn’t miss a beat while dispatching Woodbury 3-0 in a Suburban East Conference match on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 5-1), who have won five in a row since falling to River Falls in the season opener, prevailed by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20. Woodbury dropped to 0-1 in the SEC and 3-7 overall.

Tags

Load comments