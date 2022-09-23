OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Despite changing its offensive system out of necessity, the Stillwater volleyball team didn’t miss a beat while dispatching Woodbury 3-0 in a Suburban East Conference match on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (1-0 SEC, 5-1), who have won five in a row since falling to River Falls in the season opener, prevailed by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-20. Woodbury dropped to 0-1 in the SEC and 3-7 overall.
“Our hitting and defense was solid, we just played well,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said.
An injury to senior Adison Benpard led to the Ponies running a 6-2 system, rather than a 5-1, and juniors Paige Hebert and Alexa Lehman were up to the task while leading an effective attack.
“We knew two days ahead of time, but it was a big adjustment,” Baumgard said. “We have run a 6-2 and it’s been kind of hit or miss, but the two setters really stepped in and did their jobs. I was really pleased and proud of them for how they did.”
Lehman finished with 19 set assists and Hebert totaled 16 assists.
It was a balanced attack for the Ponies, led by Courtney Peters with 10 kills. Tori Liljegren finished with nine kills and Mackenzie Peters chipped in with eight kills.
“We hit a really solid .206,” Baumgard said. “Tori had a really nice match and Courtney was good, our outsides executed really well.”
Stillwater was also strong defensively while totaling with 54 digs, compared to 34 for the Royals. Kenzi Cox helped lead the strong effort defensively, the coach suggested.
“She played really strong defense and she also serves well,” Baumgard said. “We only served at 88 percent and served too many out, but I wanted them to serve aggressive.”
It was the conference opener for the Ponies, who after playing Mounds View on Thursday, Sept. 22 are scheduled to compete in the Apple Valley Eagle Invitational on Sept. 23-24.
“We’re feeling good,” Baumgard said. “I’m excited to play some really good competition at Mounds View and this weekend at Apple Valle. We’re pleased with where we area and just want to continue to compete really hard.”
