OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater volleyball team handed Park just it’s second Suburban East Conference loss of the season while earing a 3-1 victory on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies, who improved to 3-3 in the SEC and 7-8 overall, won by scores of 26-24, 25-19, 17-25 and 25-12.
“We played well,” Stillwater coach Sara Biermaier said. “I was really proud of our team energy. It was a very unified type effort. Everybody had a role and did their role and they just worked hard.”
After losing Game 3, the Ponies stormed back with a convincing victory in the fourth set.
“We’re just really trying to limit our errors and we really did that,” Biermaier said. “We kept our serves in and our kills in. We started off the first game pretty slow, but once we kind of got our feet under us a little bit we started making less errors.”
The coach also reserved some praise for the defense.
“Our libero Lucy Zollar had an awesome game,” Biermaier said. “She played really well.”
Stillwater travels to White Bear Lake for a conference match on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
East Ridge 3, Stillwater 0
At Woodbury, facing a team that has won three of the past four SEC championships and is on pace for another this year, Stillwater could not keep pace with the seventh-ranked Raptors in a 3-0 loss on Monday, Oct. 4 at East Ridge High School.
East Ridge (5-0 SEC, 12-7), which has not lost a set to a conference opponent in 23 straight matches dating back to the 2019 season, defeated the Ponies by scores of 25-13, 25-20 and 25-11.
“They were solid, lights out,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “East Ridge has a very good team and, to be honest, we played about as well as we could. We knew it was going to be a tough game, but I thought we played well.”
Stillwater struggled at the net against the imposing Raptors.
“They blocked us pretty well,” Biermaier said. “They have a very big block, probably one of the biggest blocks we’ve seen this year and we couldn’t find a way to execute.”
Stillwater 3, Irondale 1
At Oak Park Heights, facing a team that won 11 straight matches to start the season, Stillwater was able to turn back the upstart Knights (2-3 SEC, 12-4) in a 3-1 conference victory on Thursday, Sept. 30 at SAHS. The Ponies won by scores of 25-14, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-14.
“In our wins, it just boils down to when we make less errors,” Stillwater coach Sara Biermaier said. “Offensively, we played pretty solid there. Irondale was very good and they’re playing well and their energy was good, so we had to come out firing. They have a really good middle and a tall right-side, so it was just adjusting our swings around that block.”
