FOREST LAKE — The Stillwater volleyball team was able to maintain its unblemished Suburban East Conference record with victories over teams that inflicted some pain on the program a year ago.

The Ponies finished off a 3-0 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Forest Lake High School, just two days after a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 victory over persistent conference and section rival Roseville.

