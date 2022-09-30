FOREST LAKE — The Stillwater volleyball team was able to maintain its unblemished Suburban East Conference record with victories over teams that inflicted some pain on the program a year ago.
The Ponies finished off a 3-0 victory over the Rangers on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Forest Lake High School, just two days after a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 victory over persistent conference and section rival Roseville.
“It was a good night overall and a good week,” coach Sara Baumgard said after the Ponies improved to 4-0 in the SEC and 10-3 overall with their victory at Forest Lake, which qualified for the state tournament a year ago. Stillwater joins East Ridge (4-0, 12-5) atop the conference standings, one game ahead of Irondale (3-1, 10-3).
Stillwater started fast in all three games against the Rangers (2-2, 8-5), winning by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21.
“Last year we got swept by Forest Lake so the girls were really fired up,” Baumgard said. “We were riding high off the Roseville win into tonight.”
The return of senior setter Adison Benpard helped spark the Ponies after missing several matches due to a strained muscle.
“We ran a 5-1 and she was fantastic,” Baumgard said. “She has recovered so well and connected with every single one of our hitters.”
Senior middle hitter Caroline Brekke and freshman outside hitter Courtney Peters were the biggest beneficiaries while leading the attack.
“Brekke had really big hits in crucial moments and so did Courtney,” Baumgard said. “Hannah (Hebert) our libero was also just consistent on getting those cross-court shots.
“Forest Lake has some really big swings and (Maddy Benka) has been on varsity as long as I can remember so they’re experienced and mature. I’m really proud of us for how we played.”
After a solid victory in the opening set, Stillwater jumped out to an 11-5 lead in Game 2. The Rangers scored five straight points to climb within 11-10, but the Ponies maintained their composure to finish strong after breaking a 20-all tie later in the game.
“If you let up at all, Forest Lake will pounce on that,” Baumgard said.
Winning that second game was a huge relief, the coach suggested, and they carried that momentum while winning in three games.
“The second game was a big difference maker,” Baumgard said. “We were like let’s get this game and call it a wrap.”
She also pointed to much improved serving when compared to the number of errors in their five-set victory over Roseville.
“We served so much better,” Baumgard said. “We missed so many serves against Roseville, but this entire match we only missed four. We worked on that a lot and that made a big difference.”
Stillwater 3, Roseville 2
At Oak Park Heights, nobody had to remind the returning Stillwater players what happened a year ago when the Raiders (2-2, 12-4) outlasted the Ponies in five games to win the Section 4AAAA championship. It didn’t look promising this season after dropping the first two sets, but Stillwater rallied for an emotional 3-2 conference victory on Monday, Sept. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies won by scores of 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 15-8, with Stillwater fans spilling onto the court to celebrate after the final point was recorded.
“This was so exciting,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said. “It was super fun when the fans stormed the court and it was fun to have that with everybody that knew what happened last year.”
Stillwater had to overcome a slow start to do it.
“Roseville is a really good team and if you give them an inch they’ll take a mile,” Baumgard said. “We missed five serves in that second game and I think so much emotion went into this match that we allowed that to get the best of us. Then in Set 3 I just said I’m not happy with how you’re playing and you have to fix this — and they did. They won Game 3 and started having the momentum and really took it to them in Game 4.
“In game 5, momentum was on our side and we served so much better in Games 3, 4, and 5.”
Tori Liljegren and Courtney Peters helped lead the Ponies on the attack.
“Tori had at least 20 kills and Courtney had the best game of her season yet so that was fun to see,” Baumgard said. “We started serving better and we passed better, it was really good.”
Stillwater opened up an 8-5 lead in the deciding fifth game and the lead grew to 12-6 before long.
“Those four points were huge,” Baumgard said. “This was our first fifth set of the season and that was big.”
Ponies 13th at Apple Valley
At Apple Valley, the Ponies rebounded from a tough start to finish 13th overall in the 16-team Eagle Invitational on Sept. 23-24 at Apple Valley High School.
Stillwater lost to Lakeville South 25-16, 25-21 in the opener and to Prior Lake 27-25, 25-22 on Day 1. The Ponies followed with a 19-25, 25-22 and 15-12 victory over Moorhead the next morning and then closed out the tourney with a 25-15, 25-21 victory over Bloomington Jefferson, which was a state qualifier in Class AAAA a year ago.
Strong serving by Lakeville South helped keep the Ponies out of system for much of that match and by the time that came around it was too late to catch the sixth-ranked Cougars (13-5). The loss ended a six-match winning streak for the Ponies.
“That was probably one of the toughest serving teams we have ever faced,” Baumgard said. “When we were in system we were our usual self. We ran a fast offense and our setters had options, but when we were out of system, which was a lot, we couldn’t score. They played better than us and completely deserved to win.”
It was a stronger effort against Prior Lake (7-11), but neither team was particularly sharp according to the coach.
“The girls were tired on both sides,” Baumgard said. “If we see them again, I think it would be a very competitive match.”
The Ponies outlasted Moorhead (4-8) to start Day 2 of the tournament.
“Moorhead is a really fun team to play because they’re so consistent and scrappy the whole time,” Baumgard said. “They’re a solid program.”
Emily Elletson was strong at the net the coach also credited Hannah Hebert with strong defense against the Spuds and all weekend.
“We just played better,” Baumgard said. “We served better and we passed better. If we serve and pass better we’re pretty solid because we have a strong offense.”
Tori Liljegren helped carry the attack and Sophie Hoheisel was steady throughout Stillwater’s victory over Bloomington Jefferson (2-14).
“Tori had big kills and we passed better, which helps a lot,” Baumgard said. “Sophie keeps us in system consistently, so that was also a big deal.”
Stillwater 3, Mounds View 0
At Arden Hills, the Ponies made quick work of the Mustangs with a 3-0 conference victory on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Mounds View High School, winning by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-10.
“Our middles had a very good match,” Baumgard said. “Tori (Liljegren) and Mackenzie (Peters) each had eight kills. It was a pretty solid night.”
