FOREST LAKE — After prevailing in its season opener a week earlier, the Stillwater volleyball dropped its second straight Suburban East Conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Forest Lake High School.
The Ponies were swept by the Rangers, falling by scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-21.
The setback capped a busy stretch for Stillwater, which lost to Woodbury 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 23. The Ponies (1-2 SEC, 5-7) also finished with a 2-2 record to place 11th in the Apple Valley Invite on Sept. 24-25.
Against the Rangers, Stillwater struggled to keep pace in the second set and Forest Lake cruised to its fourth straight victory, improving to 3-0 in the SEC and 12-4 overall.
“We just did not play well,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “It’s frustrating to lose, but Forest Lake is a really good team and they definitely capitalized on our mistakes.”
Middle hitter Bethany Weiss and outside hitter Kaysie Bakke led the attack for the Rangers throughout the match.
“They have some really good hitters,” Biermaier said.
Forest Lake joins East Ridge (3-0, 9-7) as the only remaining unbeaten teams in conference play.
Ponies place 11th at Apple Valley
At Apple Valley, competing in a field that included nearly all of the top teams in the state, Stillwater finished with a 2-2 record while placing 11th in the Eagle Invite at Apple Valley High School on Sept. 24-25.
The results were largely as expected for the Ponies, who lost to ranked teams and defeated the ones that weren’t.
Stillwater lost to second-ranked Shakopee 25-21 and 25-16 in the first round before finishing strong in a 2-1 victory over Bloomington Jefferson. Against the Jaguars, Stillwater dropped a sluggish opening set before rallying for a 16-25, 25-22 and 15-8 victory.
Ponies coach Sara Biermaier pointed to a few keys to turning things around against Jefferson.
“We ran a faster offense and that was a big plus,” the coach said. “We had a grittiness and we were so engaged in every play.”
But there was another noticeable difference in the team’s approach.
“We were just having fun,” Biermaier said. “I think sometimes we take it too seriously. I tell them it looks like they’re going to work, but when they’re just truly having fun I think that is big.”
Returning on Saturday, the Ponies fell to eighth-ranked East Ridge 25-18 and 25-18 before bouncing back with a convincing 25-18 and 25-13 victory over Moorhead in the 11th-place match.
Top-ranked Wayzata defeated Eden Prairie 2-1 to capture the championship in an event that features an even stronger field than will likely make up the state tournament. The Trojans are 42-2 in all games this season.
The field at Apple Valley included nine of the top 10 ranked teams in Class AAAA and Marshall, which is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA.
“It was solid competition and overall I’m pretty pleased with how we played,” Biermaier said. “Last week was a huge week for us. The girls were tired, but they really did push through.
“We can compete with the big teams because we are a good team. It was a fun weekend and the best competition we’ll see consistently all year. I was really impressed with their desire to get better.”
Woodbury 3, Stillwater 1
At Oak Park Heights, all even through the first two sets, the Ponies were unable to keep pace with Woodbury while falling 3-1 in a conference match on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Royals (3-1 SEC, 11-7) prevailed by scores of 26-24, 24-26, 25-13 and 25-21.
Woodbury put together some runs in that critical third game and the Ponies were unable to respond.
“I think we played really well, but in that third game we did not minimize their runs,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “We were playing a big stagnant and not as fast.”
Woodbury was sharp throughout the night.
“I know the girls really wanted it, but sometimes we struggle on our execution,” Biermaier said. “They ran a really fast offense, and to be honest that kind of inspired me that we need to do that.”
Woodbury was effective with its outside hitters, and that required some adjustments for the Ponies.
“They’re usually pretty middle heavy and we planned to block their middles, but they responded really well to our defense,” Biermaier said.
