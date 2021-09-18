OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After pulling out a narrow second set victory, fourth-ranked Eagan closed strong while completing a 3-0 nonconference volleyball victory over the Ponies on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the third straight loss for Stillwater (1-3) since a season-opening win over Moorhead. Eagan, a perennial state championship contender, defeated the Ponies 25-19, 26-24 and 25-12.
“I felt like the girls overall played pretty well,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “We had very good moments and were competing hard, but Eagan is always a tough team to beat.”
The Ponies were competitive in the opening game and battled hard in a back-and-forth second game, but the Wildcats closed strong each time.
“We executed well (in Game 2),” Biermaier said. “Our defense was good and Tori (Liljegren) had a good night hitting. Our middles Carley (Saeger) and (Sydney) Shaffer were solid and, defensively, Lucy Zollar and (Cassidy) Vilme were very good. The second game we got into more of a groove and played united and unified, but that didn’t happen in the third.”
It was another building block for the Ponies as they prepare for the start of the conference season against Roseville on Sept. 21. Stillwater also faces Tartan in a nonconference match on Sept. 20, which is nearly two weeks after facing Eagan.
“A week of practice is not the most exciting, but we have been making the most of it,” Biermaier said. “We’re really just working on keeping our confidence high and not putting so much power into the opponent. I’m trying to refocus our minds on not caring so much about who we’re playing and just play.”
