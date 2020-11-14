Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 29F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.