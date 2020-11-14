WOODBURY — It wasn’t smooth sailing throughout, but Stillwater righted the ship in time to secure a 3-2 Suburban East Conference volleyball victory over Woodbury on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at Woodbury High School.
It was the ninth straight victory for the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 8-1) since falling to sixth-ranked East Ridge in the season opener, but the first time Stillwater has been pushed to five games in a match.
Stillwater rallied to defeat the Royals (6-5, 6-5) by scores of 22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14 and 17-15.
“Yeah, it was very tooth-and-nail,” Ponies coach Sara Biermaier said. “Woodbury played a great match.”
The Ponies defeated Woodbury 3-1 earlier this season, but had their hands full after a sluggish start in the rematch.
“This is our second time playing them and they put up a really strong block in front of (Lauren) Riniker and played really well,” Biermaier said. “I’m pleased with how we fought and it was a very good finish.”
The momentum shifts throughout the match were dictated by serving, the coach suggested.
“We missed a lot of serves in the games we lost,” Biermaier said. “When we got our serves in we won.”
After falling behind 2-1 in the match, Stillwater stormed back with a comfortable victory in Game 4 and held on for the victory in a tighter fifth game. The Ponies were unable to convert on two earlier match points, but Sydney Shaffer and Olivia Foss combined on a block to deliver the decisive point for Stillwater.
“Shaffer had some big kills and some big blocks and Tori Liljegren played well,” Biermaier said. “Our middles really worked hard on blocking.”
The coach also credited libero Lucy Zollar for picking up her play later in the match.
“Lucy started out a little rough, but picked it up from that point and that made a big difference going forward,” Biermaier said. “We knew they run a quick offense so we really tried to work on setting up blocks. To be quite honest, we didn’t execute that quite as well as we had practiced it, but managed to pull out the win.”
Stillwater also tried to keep the ball away from Woodbury’s sophomore libero Tanya Luniewski, but that was easier said than done.
“She had a heckuva night,” Biermaier said. “She seemed to get everything.”
The victory against the Royals was also special for Biermaier, a 2013 Woodbury High School graduate, and there were more than a few familiar faces in the gym.
“I felt like a student again and was pretty nervous, bit it’s fun,” Biermaier said. “It’s great community support and always great to be at Woodbury’s gym.”
Stillwater 3, Park 0
At Cottage Grove, the Ponies cruised to a 3-0 conference victory over Park on Thursday, Nov. 5, winning by scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-23.
Stillwater coach Sara Biermaier was pleased with her team’s play on the court and the positive vibes coming from the bench, especially during a tighter third game.
“It was really fun,” the coach said. “Every person played, which is really awesome. I love to see the support these girls have.”
Senior Lizzie Dorschner was among those players seeing more court time and the coach said she made the most of it.
“She had a really good game that night,” Biermaier said. “She really capitalized.”
The coach remained confident, even with the Ponies trailing 20-18 in the third set. Stillwater won 7 of the next 10 points to close out the sweep.
“I was going to keep them in regardless and let them figure it out,” Biermaier said.
