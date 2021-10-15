WHITE BEAR LAKE — Unable to maintain its momentum after a blistering start, Stillwater fell to the Bears 4-1 in a Suburban East Conference volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at White Bear Lake.
The Ponies cruised to a victory in the opening game before eventually losing by scores of 12-25, 25-23, 28-26 and 25-22. The last three games were each tight, but Stilwater (3-4 SEC, 7-9) was unable to push the Bears to a fifth set.
Stillwater coach Sara Biermaier said her team was better in several statistical categories, but that didn’t translate to the scoreboard thanks to a spirited performance by the Bears (2-5, 6-9).
“Collectively, we were better than White Bear Lake,” Biermaier said. “We had a better hitting percentage, serve received well and we blocked decently. We had pretty good defense and serving we had eight aces to their five. Statistically it would have looked like we would have won, but White Bear Lake also played very well.”
Senior Sydney Shaffer led the Ponies with 11 kills while junior Caroline Brekke was efficient while adding six kills with two errors in nine attempts for a .444 hitting percentage. Tori Liljegren also added nine kills.
Olivia Foss totaled 20 set assists and Adison Benpard added 15 assists. Lucy Zollar notched a team-high 13 digs.
“We came out firing with big swings, fast offense and good communications with each other and we kind of coasted,” Biermaier said of the fast start. “The first game we just hit smart shots.”
The rest of the match was much tighter.
“For sure, it was very close,” Biermaier said. “High anxiety, back and forth.”
After hosting Cretin-Derham Hall in a conference match on Oct. 14, Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament on Oct. 14-15. The Ponies close out the regular season at Mounds View on Oct. 19.
The Ponies remain in contention for the top seed in Section 4AAAA and those pairings will be determined next week.
“We’re kind of working on the non-volleyball side of things, like our self-confidence,” Biermaier said.
