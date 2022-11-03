OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater expanded its attack while dispatching fifth-seeded Mounds View 3-0 in the semifinals of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Stillwater Area High School.

The victory sends the top-seeded Ponies (23-6), who won by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-14, into the section finals where they will face a familiar obstacle on Thursday, Nov. 3 at SAHS. Stillwater and Roseville also met in the finals a year ago, with the Raiders pulling out a dramatic five-set victory.

Tags

Load comments