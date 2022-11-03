OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater expanded its attack while dispatching fifth-seeded Mounds View 3-0 in the semifinals of the Section 4AAAA tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory sends the top-seeded Ponies (23-6), who won by scores of 25-19, 25-13 and 25-14, into the section finals where they will face a familiar obstacle on Thursday, Nov. 3 at SAHS. Stillwater and Roseville also met in the finals a year ago, with the Raiders pulling out a dramatic five-set victory.
The Raiders (20-8) upset second-seeded Irondale 3-1 in that semifinal match.
The Ponies were sharp in most areas against Mounds View (10-18), a team Stillwater also defeated 3-0 during the regular season.
“It was a strong match for us, really good,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said.
Stillwater has been relying more on middles Mackenzie Peters and Caroline Brekke in recent matches, but senior setter Adison Benpard spread the ball around more to outside hitters Emily Elletson and Tori Liljegren in this one as part of a balanced attack.
Liljegren finished with a team-high 13 kills on 23 attempts and Elletson was especially efficient while recording 10 kills and just one error in 13 attempts.
“We hit .457 as a team, which was really offensively efficient,” Baumgard said. “Our pins did really well and Adison made really smart decisions. What I really liked is that it didn’t put so much pressure on our middles.”
Mackenzie Peters, Sophie Hoheisel and Isabelle Adams finished with two ace serves apiece as the team finished with eight overall.
Stillwater jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the opening set before the Mustangs climbed back to even the score with four straight points. It remained tight until the Ponies pulled away late and they carried that momentum into the second and third sets.
Adams helped Stillwater close out the second game with a strong serving run.
Libero Hannah Hebert delivered strong play and leadership throughout the match, Baumgard suggested. Herbert and Hoheisel also delivered on serve receive, providing stress-free passes to Benpard.
“She had a solid game,” the coach said of Hebert. “She is just a good leader and stepped up and did her job really well. She was vocal and took charge and was positive at all times, which helped us a lot.”
Stillwater has been effective much of the season closing out teams in three sets, avoiding that third-set lull that often follows a 2-0 lead.
“A lot of that plays into the mental toughness and stamina,” Baumgard said. “We practice pretty hard and that plays out in that third game that they don’t let up.”
The Ponies were also effective slowing down Mounds View’s versatile junior Audrey Kocon.
“She does everything for that team,” Baumgard said. “She hits, she sets, she passes and she’s somebody we had to shut down right away.”
This marks the sixth straight trip to the section finals for Stillwater, which is seeking its first trip to state since 2018.
After winning consecutive section titles in 2017 and 2018, the Ponies lost to North St. Paul in the section finals in 2019 and to Roseville a year ago. The 2020 section tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Stillwater’s only other trip to state occurred in 2009. The Ponies are 3-3 all-time in six trips to the section finals.
The state tournament will take place Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
