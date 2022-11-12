OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Under the weather, but not overmatched, the Stillwater volleyball team started strong before eventually falling short in a 3-1 loss to East Ridge in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The third-seeded Raptors (24-7), who swept Stillwater earlier this season on the way to a fourth straight Suburban East title, turned back the Ponies by scores of 19-25, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-20.

