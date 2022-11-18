ST. PAUL — Most teams end their season with a loss and so did the Stillwater volleyball team, sort of.
After losing to Centennial 3-1 in the consolation semifinals of the Class AAAA state tournament, the Ponies responded the same way they have all season while getting back to work with one more opportunity to gather and practice as a team one day after getting eliminated at state.
“I thought that was really sweet,” Ponies coach Sara Baumgard said. “I’m sad it’s over, but this was a really special team. It was an incredible season. The girls competed hard every single minute and, above all, what I will remember is they were amazing teammates to each other.”
The Ponies were unranked and unseeded for the state tournament, but didn’t go quietly while falling to eventual third-place finisher East Ridge 3-1 in the quarterfinals and consolation winners Centennial by the same score on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Xcel Energy Center to finish with a 24-8 record overall.
It was Stillwater’s first trip to state since 2018 and just the program’s fourth overall.
“I’ll just remember how much they bought into the team and each other,” Baumgard said. “(Assistant coach) Amy (Rutherford) and I are both teachers and we show up after some long days, but we left every practice so energized. We always said our cups were full because of the good nature of the girls. They’re just good people and it makes me so happy that they were able to go to state and experience that together because they truly love being together.”
Stillwater split the first two sets against Centennial before eventually falling by scores of 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 25-21. The Cougars (27-5) went on to defeat fourth-seeded Chaska 3-1 in the consolation finals.
The opening game was tied 12 times and there were four lead changes before Centennial pulled it out. The Ponies held off two set points at 24-23 and 25-24, but after moving in front on a kill by Makayla Speed, Centennial won the game on an ace serve by Ashlyn McClelland.
“We started out kind of slow and that made me a little nervous,” Baumgard said. “In the first set we just kind of hung with them a little too long when we should have closed it out.”
Stillwater pulled even with a comfortable victory in the second set before the Cougars pulled away behind 16 kills with just four hitting errors from Elena Hoecke, a 6-foot-3 freshman middle hitter. Hoecke also finished with three solo blocks and two block assists.
“She took it to us, but our defense was great,” Baumgard said.
Stillwater, which was dealing with illness leading into and during the state tournament, used a balanced attack led by Adison Benpard. The senior setter was limited to just two games in the quarterfinals due to illness, but totaled 45 set assists against Centennial.
“We battled through,” Baumgard said.
Seniors Emily Elletson and Tori Liljegren led the Ponies with 14 and 12 kills while Caroline Brekke, also a senior, added 11 kills.
“Emily Elletson had a heckuva match,” Baumgard said. “She had some big-time kills.”
Freshman Courtney Peters chipped in with 10 kills.
“Four girls with 10 or more kills, that’s really good,” Baumgard said. “We played really well. Sure, there was five percent you could clean up, but 95 percent of what we played was incredible and I’m so proud of them.”
Liljegren and senior libero Hannah Hebert each led the Ponies with 18 digs.
Stillwater served well in both matches at state, finishing with six aces against just two errors against the Cougars.
“We executed well and we served so well,” Baumgard said. “We only missed seven serves in the entire tournament, so I’m proud of that.”
It was a solid showing at state and a rewarding season for the coach and the nine seniors who have been playing volleyball together for a long time.
“Yes, we’re happy to make it to state, but we wanted to compete hard and make a name for ourselves and I thought we did that,” Baumgard said. “We showed people we’re not an easy win and, even if you do win, we still showed we can compete with he best.
“It is tough to be done, but I’m proud of how they played.”
State volleyball
Class AAAA
Quarterfinals
Wayzata 3, Burnsville 0
Rogers 3, Chaska 1
Lakeville North 3, Centennial 1
East Ridge 3, Stillwater 1
Semifinals
Wayzata 3, Rogers 0
Lakeville North 3, East Ridge 0
Consolation
Chaska 3, Burnsville 0
Centennial 3, Stillwater 1
Fifth place
Centennial 3, Chaska 1
Third place
East Ridge 3, Rogers 0
First place
Wayzata 3, Lakeville North 0
