11-11 spo-vol Benpard col.jpg

One of three all-conference honorees for the Ponies, senior setter Adison Benpard was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

A steady leader all season, setter Adison Benpard was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team.

One of three all-conference performers for the Ponies, Benpard helped pave the way to Stillwater advancing to state for just the fourth time in school history. The Ponies, who lost to East Ridge and Centennial in the state tournament, finished with a 24-8 record — including 8-1 to place second behind East Ridge in the Suburban East Conference standings.

Tags

Load comments