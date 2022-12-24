A steady leader all season, setter Adison Benpard was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team.
One of three all-conference performers for the Ponies, Benpard helped pave the way to Stillwater advancing to state for just the fourth time in school history. The Ponies, who lost to East Ridge and Centennial in the state tournament, finished with a 24-8 record — including 8-1 to place second behind East Ridge in the Suburban East Conference standings.
The Ponies swept through the Section 4AAAA tournament without losing a set, including a 3-0 victory over Roseville in the finals to qualify for state for the first time since 2018.
Benpard was joined in earning All-SEC honors by fellow seniors Hannah Hebert and Sophie Hoheisel. Seniors Emily Elletson and Tori Liljegren joined junior Mackenzie Peters in receiving honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Liljegren, Lexi Karlen, Benpard, Hannah Hebert, Caroline Brekke, Hoheisel and Isabelle Adams each received Academic All-State honors. The Ponies also earned a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association for the third year in a row, which requires a non-weighted cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher from the top 10 student-athletes on the section roster.
Stillwater’s Sara Baumgard was also named the Section 4AAAA Coach of the Year.
Senior Kenzie Cox was honored with the Pony Award.
Also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet is that Brekke is this year’s recipient of the Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship.
Captains for next year’s team will be announced at a later date.
Volleyball
All-Conference: Adison Benpard, Hannah Hebert and Sophie Hoheisel; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Emily Elletson, Tori Liljegren and Mackenzie Peters; Academic All-State: Tori Liljegren, Lexi Karlen, Adison Benpard, Hannah Hebert, Caroline Brekke, Sophie Hoheisel and Belle Adams; Section 4AAAA Coach of the Year: Sara Baumgard; Pony Award: Kenzie Cox; Jen Houle Memorial Scholarship: Caroline Brekke; Most Valuable Athlete: Adison Benpard; Captains elect: To be announced.
