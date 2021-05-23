Savannah Vincent
Girls golf
One of four seniors from a balanced lineup, Savannah Vincent has emerged as a steady leader for No. 1-ranked Stillwater girls golf team, which has reeled off 10 consecutive victories this spring.
Vincent shot a 38 to help pace the Ponies to a 10-shot victory over Forest Lake in a Suburban East Conference meet at Midland Hills Country Club on May 17. She also carded a 39 to lead Stillwater in a 16-shot victory in an SEC meet at Eagle Valley on May 13.
The Ponies will compete in the Section 4AAA tournament on June 1 and June 4.
Justin Fretag
Boys track and field
The Stillwater boys track and field team has been scoring more points in the throws this spring and Justin Fretag is one of the big reasons for that production.
The junior unleashed a winning toss of 48-5 to win the shot put in Stillwater’s 192-89 victory over Roseville and the rest of a five-team Suburban East Conference field at Stillwater Area High School on May 13. He also won the discus with a distance of 135-11, just ahead of teammate Andrew Rantila.
The Ponies will compete in the True Team state meet at Rosemount on May 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.