Ethan Vargas and Ana Weaver made it a clean sweep for Stillwater Area High School as the seniors were recently honored by Gatorade as the top runners in Minnesota based on their achievements in cross country last fall.
Vargas was named the Gatorade Minnesota Boys Cross Country Player of the Year and Weaver received the same honor for girls cross country.
Gatorade has named state and national Player(s) of the Year in several sports dating back to 1985. The selection committee evaluates athletes based on athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.
According to boys cross country coach Scott Christensen, Stillwater is the only high school in the country to claim both the male and female winners in cross country.
In addition to trophies to each of the athletes and a banner, Gatorade also donated $1,000 to sports-based organizations chosen by Vargas and Weaver through its Gatorade Play It Forward initiative. Both athletes named Stillwater Area Boys Running as the recipient of the grants. The additional $2,000 helped the local non-profit, which supports the cross country and track programs at SAHS, reach its fundraising goal of $7,000 to provide new uniforms.
Vargas completed an undefeated season in boys cross country last fall, capped by claiming the individual title while leading the Ponies to a runner-up finish in the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase — which took the place of the MSHSL state meet after it was canceled due to COVID-19. Stillwater also won Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA titles, with Vargas claiming individual titles in those events as well.
Vargas, who signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his running career at Furman University, carries a weighed grade point average of 3.75 and is also involved with the SAHS Student Council and the National Honor Society.
In a press release announcing the award, Ponies coach Scott Christensen said: “Ethan was the perfect leader and athlete to carry us through a COVID-19 season. He never once complained about our 2020 circumstances. He is a selfless, low-drama person who was perfect for this time in Stillwater running history.”
Weaver won the girls individual state championship in 2019 and also prevailed in the Cross Country Showcase by 45 seconds last fall while leading the Ponies to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
The Brigham Young University recruit maintains a weighted GPA of 4.20 and volunteers with a local foster child program and other community service initiatives through her church.
Weaver competed with the Stillwater girls, but trained throughout the fall with Christensen and the Stillwater boys program. She set a state record for a 5-kilometer girls cross country race with a blistering time of 16:42.6 at Forest Lake in a conference triangular on Oct. 1.
“Ana Weaver is the total package,” Ponies coach Dawn Podolske said. “She is an outstanding runner and she is a very hard worker. Ana is mentally tough and can push herself to the limit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.