Ana Weaver

Little more than a year removed from running her final race for Stillwater Area High School, Ana Weaver made her international debut at the U20 World Track and Field Championships on Friday, Aug. 6 in Cali, Colombia.

Weaver, an individual state champion in cross country and track and field for the Ponies before graduating in 2021, placed 8th out of 19 competitors in the women’s 5,000 meters with a time of 16:35.74.

