MANKATO — It was a daily double for the Stillwater girls and boys track and field teams, which each finished first in the Minnesota State Relay Championships on Friday, April 8 at Myers Field House.
Stillwater scored 1,260 points to outdistance runner-up Rochester Century in the 14-team girls field.
Sophia Roskoski won the 60 hurdles (9.70) and pole vault (10-6) to lead the Ponies, who also prevailed in the 4x400 (4:18.16) and 4x800 relays (10:16.69).
The Stillwater boys also recorded four firsts on the way to a 1,254-1,156 victory over New Richmond.
Jonathan Roux won the 1,600 meters in a time of 4:28.86 for the Ponies, who also took first in the 4x400 relay. Stillwater’s other victories came from Ryan McDowell in the triple jump (41-7 1/2) and Justin Fretag in the shot put (49-3 1/2).
Stillwater also received second-place finishes from Caleb Tussey in the high jump (5-10) and Jackson Peterson in the pole vault (10-6).
Girls eam standings
1. Stillwater 1,260; 2. Rochester Century 1,092; 3. Park Rapids 1,084; 4. New Richmond 1,064; 5. Hudson 1,036; 6. Northfield 994; 7. Prescott 886; 8. Spring Lake Park 864; 9. Stewartville 808; 10. Rochester John Marshall 564; 11. Hutchinson 508; 12. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 468; 13. Providence Academy 384; 14. Minnehaha Academy 324.
Stillwater results
60 — 8. Cayman Pagel 8.38; 12. Eva Stafne 8.50; 28. Alexis Ryberg 8.87; 33. Melat Taddess 8.93.
1,600 — 4. Lucy Johnson 5:56.76; 7. Meredith Christensen 5:58.24; 20. Elly Flaherty 6:15.47; 22. Kathryn Wiens 6:18.72.
60 hurdles — 1. Sophia Roskoski 9.70; 4. Nora Wilcek 10.78; 5. Mana’olana Kavapalu 10.80; 14. Anna Bushlack 11.37.
4x100 throwers relay — 7. Stillwater A (Kylie Galowitz, Karley Galowitz, Piper Howard and Marcella Wait) 1:07.69.
4x200 relay — 4. Stillwater A (Mary Slowinski, Eva Stafne, Cayman Pagel and Abigail Hansen) 1:51.78; 14. Stillwater B (Kayla Kajer, Melat Taddess, Katherine Fischer and Alexis Ryberg) 1:59.93.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater A (Avery Braunshausen, Liberty Quast, Morgan Peterman and Anna Bushlack) 4:18.16; 11. Stillwater B (Olivia Madison, Nora Wilcek, Megan Palmer and Morgan Delaney) 4:34.02.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater A (Brooke Elfert, Avery Braunshausen, Stella Hicks and Morgan Peterman) 10:16.69; 14. Stillwater B (Katrina Schneider, Lillian Smith, Lauren Willhaus and Eleanor Berkness) 12:11.98.
Sprint medley relay — 6. Stillwater (Anya Williams, Ava Erickson, Madison Truhlsen and Ann McGlynn) 4:46.95; 13. Stillwater B (Morgan Delaney, Chelsea Stahl, Kayla Nelson and Siena Kersten) 5:00.43.
Long jump — 3. Cayman Pagel 15-6 3/4; 15. Olivia Madison 13-10 1/4; 23. Madison Truhlsen 12-9 1/2.
Triple jump — 4. Paige Herbert 32-10 3/4; 7. Nora Wilcek 31-3 3/4; 17. Jonna Swanson 28-10 1/4.
Shot put — 4. Kylie Galowitz 33-10 1/4; 10. Marci Wait 28-11 3/4; 13. Karley Galowitz 28-3 1/4; 29. Piper Howard 23-8 3/4.
High jump — 3. Abigail Hansen 4-10; 10. Morgan Delaney 4-6; 32. Kayla Kajer 4-0; Sadie Bettendorf, NH.
Pole vault — 1. Sophia Roskoski 10-6; 7. Marcella Wait 9-0; 12. Peyton Pfannenstein 8-0; T17. Liberty Quast 7-0.
Boys team standings
1. Stillwater 1,254; 2. New Richmond 1,156; 3. Park Rapids 1,112; 4. Hudson 1,058; 5. Spring Lake Park 1,024; 6. Rochester Century 1,020; 7. White Bear Lake 938; 8. Rochester John Marshall 836; 9. Northfield 824; 10. Prescott 672; 11. Hutchinson 638; 12. Providence Academy 428; 13. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 320; 14. Minnehaha Academy 256.
Stillwater results
60 — 7. Thomas Rosengren 7.26; 19. Thomas Jacobs 7.50; 24. Ryan McDowell 7.52; 39. Sam Young 7.86.
1,600 — 1. Jonathan Roux 4:28.86; 7. Adrik Kraftson 4:45.56; 13. Ethan Foote 4:51.72; 17. Max Gerald 4:56.72.
60 hurdles — 7. Connor McCormick 9.19; 9. Chance Swenson 9.34; 28. Riley Buxell 11.15; 40. Wyatt Riniker 12.61.
4x100 throwers relay — 4. Stillwater (Tim Weber, Bennett Peterson, Chris Fretag and John Lomen) 55.87.
4x200 relay — 8. Stillwater A (Thomas Jacobs, Jack Hendrickson, Thomas Blair and Connor McCormick) 1:38.86; 12. Stillwater B (Taylor Young, Brett Hilde, Shawn Stephens and Seth Johnson) 1:43.18.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater A (Soel Riser, Mason Vagle, Ryan McDowell and Thomas Rosengren) 3:37.18; Stillwater B (Chance Swenson, Soren Gabor, Zach Nelson and Sam Fredericks) DQ.
4x800 relay — 3. Stillwater A (Max Vagle, Max Gerald, Ryan Kilibarda and Mason Foster) 8:48.08; 4. Stillwater B (Jonathan Roux, Ethan Foote, Brady Bushlack and Alexander Gardner) 8:57.28.
Sprint medley relay — 2. Stillwater A (Thomas Jacobs, Ryan McDowell, Thomas Rosengren and Will DeGonda) 3:45.24; 3. Stillwater B (Sam Fredericks, Brett Hilde, Soel Riser and Mason Vagle) 3:45.83.
Long jump — 12. Thomas Blair 18-1 1/2; 14. Seth Johnson 17-9 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Ryan McDowell 41-7 1/2; 8. Thomas Rosengren 38-7 1/2; 9. Seth Johnson 38-7.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag 49-3 1/2; 5. Chris Fretag 44-11 3/4; 16. John Lomen 39-10 1/2; 33. Bennett Peterson 33-9 1/4.
High jump — 2. Caleb Tussey 5-10; 8. Jackson Peterson 5-8; T9. Chase Johnson 5-8; T14. Thomas Blair 5-6.
Pole vault — 2. Jackson Peterson 10-6; 3. Jackson Tweed 10-6; T4. Sam Stonehouse 10-0; T14. Jack Higgins 8-0.
