Four Stillwater runners, including, from left, Ryan Kilibarda, Ethan Foote, Dylan Riniker and Mason Foster, pushed the pace in the 3,200 meters during the White Bear Lake Relays on Thursday, April 13 at the White Bear Lake High Schooll North Campus. (Photo by Dave Brandt)

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Stillwater boys track and field team collected its third victory in as many meets this spring after placing first in the White Bear Lake Relays on Thursday, April 13 at White Bear Lake North Campus.

Stillwater scored 111 points to hold off White Bear Lake (101) and Mounds View (95) in the 10-team conference field. It was the first outdoor meet of the season for the Ponies after previously winning two indoor meets in Mankato.

