WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Stillwater boys track and field team collected its third victory in as many meets this spring after placing first in the White Bear Lake Relays on Thursday, April 13 at White Bear Lake North Campus.
Stillwater scored 111 points to hold off White Bear Lake (101) and Mounds View (95) in the 10-team conference field. It was the first outdoor meet of the season for the Ponies after previously winning two indoor meets in Mankato.
The Ponies delivered an impressive showing in the pole vault with a 1-2-3 showing from Jackson Tweed (14-6), Andrew Brekke (13-0) and Sam Stonehouse (12-6). Liam Nels filled out Stillwater’s entry in the event with a ninth-place finish after clearing 10-6.
The Ponies placed four among the top eight in the high jump, led by Chase Johnson who finished first after clearing 6-0. Nagayo Barento (5-10) placed fifth while Caleb Tussey and Cohen Brang each cleared 5-8 to tie for seventh place.
The 3,200 meters was another strong event for Stillwater, led by Ryan Kilibarda (10:15.06) and Dylan Riniker (10:17.70) in second and third place. Ethan Foote (10:35.67) followed in fifth and Mason Foster (11:02.96) followed in 12th.
Soel Riser posted a winning time of 51:13 in the 400 meters and also led the Ponies in the long jump with a distance of 21- 3/4, which was good enough for fifth place. Thomas Blair (11.72) and Riser (11.81) also placed third and fourth in the 100 meters, with teammate Eric Uddin (11.99) not far behind in eighth place.
Cohen Smith (2:04.49) and Max Gerald (2:11.93) placed first and fifth to pace Stillwater in the 800 meters.
Chris Fretag led the Ponies in the throws with a second-place finish in the shot put (49-0) and third-place effort in the discus (137-6 1/2). John Halley (132-8 1/2) and Bryce Rosewicz (118-11) finished fourth and eighth in the discus.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 111; 2. White Bear Lake 101; 3. Mounds View 95; 4. Woodbury 74; 5. Roseville 53; 6. Irondale 47; 7. Park 36; 8. East Ridge 34; 9. Forest Lake 13; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 2.
Stillwater results
100 — 3. Thomas Blair 11.72; 4. Soel Riser 11.81; 8. Eric Uddin 11.99; 33. Gavyn Butala 12.77.
200 — 18. Eli Aldridge 24.88; 23. Thomas Cass 25.21; 33. Mina Marcos 26.36; 34. Taylor Young 26.42.
400 — 1. Soel Riser 51.13; 7. Sam Fredericks 54.80; 12. Zach Nelson 56.53; 18. Jesse Hendrickson 57.11.
800 — 1. Cohen Smith 2:04.49; 5. Max Gerald 2:11.93; 16. Cal Heinz 2:18.15; 17. George O’Connor 2:18.86.
1,600 — 7. Will DeGonda 4:44.58; 10. Andrew Walsh 4:47.90; 22. Brady Bushlack 5:07.17; 26. George Nelson 5:08.86.
3,200 — 2. Ryan Kilibarda 10:15.06; 3. Dylan Riniker 10:17.70; 5. Ethan Foote 10:35.67; 12. Mason Foster 11:02.96.
110 hurdles — 15. Nagayo Barento 18.81; 18. John Corbett 19.38; 26. Fruma Felena 20.54; 32. Lopez Walter 24.12.
300 hurdles — 6. Lopez Walter 44.29; 8. John Corbett 45.33; 10. Luke Bentzin 45.53; 22. Fruma Felena 48.60.
4x100 relay — 3. Stillwater (Eric Uddin, Gavyn Butala, Thomas Cass and Thomas Blair) 51.21.
4x100 throwers relay — 3. Stillwater (Charlie Gleason, Chris Fretag, Bryce Rosewicz and Tyler Curnow) 51.21.
Long jump — 5. Soel Riser 21- 3/4; 7. Eli Aldridge 20-6 1/4; 14. Chase Johnson 19-6 1/4; 15. Zach Nelson 19-5 3/4.
Triple jump — 12. Thomas Blair 39-11 1/2; 14. Zach Nelson 39-8 3/4; 22. Gavyn Butala 37-11 1/2; 27. Eli Aldridge 36-6 1/4.
Shot put — 2. Chris Fretag 49-0; 8. Bryce Rosewicz 41-0; 22. Tyler Curnow 35-10; 23. Colin Johnston 35-2.
Discus — 3. Chris Fretag 137-6 1/2; 4. John Halley 132-8 1/2; 8. Bryce Rosewicz 118-11; 18. Tyler Curnow 103-10.
High jump — 1. Chase Johnson 6-0; 5. Nagayo Barento 5-10; T7. Caleb Tussey 5-8; T7. Cohen Brang 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Jackson Tweed 14-6; 2. Andrew Brekke 13-0; 3. Sam Stonehouse 12-6; 9. Liam Nels 10-6.
Ponies compete at Mounds View
The Stillwater girls track and field team participated in an unscored meet at Mounds View on Tuesday, April 18.
The Ponies placed first in three of the relays. Rylee Lawrence, Liberty Quast, Cayman Pagel and Eva Stafne won the 4x100 relay in a time of 50.64 while Julianne Kurth, Morgan Peterman, Avery Braunshausen and Karina Fischer prevailed in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:02.17. In addition, Peterman and Braunshausen contributed to a first-place 4x800 relay team that also featured Ann McGlynn and Brooke Elfert.
Along with relay, Quast produced three individual firsts in the meet, taking top honors in the 100- (12.88) and 200-meter (26.33) races and the triple jump with a distance of 35-2.
Chelsea Stahl placed first in 100 hurdles (17.10) and 300 hurdles (49.74).
Also notching first-place finishes for the Ponies were Marcie Wait in the discus (100-7), Abigail Jungmann in the pole vault (8-8) and Anya Williams in the long jump (15-8 1/2).
