MANKATO — The Stillwater boys and girls track and field teams produced strong showings while competing in the Minnesota State Mankato Varsity Showcase on Saturday, April 2.
The Stillwater boys scored 75 points to finish second behind White Bear Lake (77) in the 29-team field. The Stillwater girls racked up 40.5 points to place fourth out of 25 teams behind Roseville (68), Mankato West (45.5) and Edina (41) in the indoor meet.
Senior Justin Fretag notched the only first-place finish for the Stillwater boys, prevailing in the shot put with a toss of 50-7 1/2.
Stillwater received runner-up finishes from Ryan Potter in the 800 meters (2:04.03) and Jonathan Roux in the 3,200 (9:48.54). The 3,200 was a strong event for the Ponies, with Ethan Foote (10:30.74) and Andrew Walsh (10:50.92) following in fourth and seventh place.
Jackson Peterson (10-6) and Jackson Tweed (10-6) finished third and seventh for the Ponies in the pole vault. Also in the field events, Ryan McDowell placed fifth in the triple jump (41-3) and sixth in the long jump (19-7).
Thomas Rosengren placed fourth in the 400 (51.69) and fifth in the 60 (7.19) while Mason Vagle (4:36.31) and Ryan Kilibarda (4:42.28) finished fifth and seventh in the 1,600.
Juniors Morgan Peterman and Avery Braunshausen finished 1-2 to set the pace for the Stillwater girls. Peterman crossed the line in 2:25.04, less than a second ahead of Braunshausen (2:25.92).
Sophia Roskoski, a junior, placed fifth for the Ponies in the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.69 and cleared 10-3 to tie for fourth place in the pole vault.
Abigail Hansen finished fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-10.
Boys team standings (top 10)
1. White Bear Lake 77; 2. Stillwater 75; 3. Edina 53; 4. Onalaska 47; 5. Mankato West 30; 6, tie, Robbinsdale Armstrong 25 and River Falls 25; 8. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 23; 9, tie, Princeton 21 and Farmington 21.
Stillwater results
60 — 5. Thomas Rosengren 7.19. Prelims: 7. Rosengren 7.29; 19. Sam Young 7.42; 37. Thomas Blair 7.67.
200 — 10. Sam Young 24.19; 27. Brett Hilde 25.45; 28. Sam Fredericks 25.92; 29. Soren Gabor 26.09.
400 — 4. Thomas Rosengren 51.69; 11. Soel Riser 53.97; 24. Sam Fredericks 56.50; 36. Soren Gabor 57.92.
800 — 2. Ryan Potter 2:04.03.
1,600 — 5. Mason Vagle 4:36.31; 7. Ryan Kilibarda 4:42.28; 16. Alexander Gardner 4:58.05.
3,200 — 2. Jonathan Roux 9:48.54; 4. Ethan Foote 10:30.74; 7. Andrew Walsh 10:50.92.
60 hurdles — No entries.
4x200 relay — 4. Stillwater, 1:37.50.
4x400 relay — 4. Stillwater, 3:37.61.
4x800 relay — 6. Stillwater, 8:56.82.
Long jump — 6. Ryan McDowell 19-7; 11. Thomas Blair 18-6; 12. Jack Hendrickson 18-4; 13. Seth Johnson 10-4.
Triple jump — 5. Ryan McDowell 41-3; 11. Seth Johnson 39-2; 14. Jack Hendrickson 36-1; 15. Zach Nelson 35-9.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag 50-7 1/2; 15. Chris Fretag 41-10 3/4; 24. John Lomen 38-11 1/4.
High jump — 11. Caleb Tussey 5-8; 13. Jackson Peterson 5-8; 17. Chase Johnson 5-4.
Pole vault — 3. Jackson Peterson 10-6; 7. Jackson Tweed 10-6.
Girls team standings (top 10)
1. Roseville 68; 2. Mankato West 45.5; 3. Edina 41; 4. Stillwater 40.5; 5. Onalaska 36.5; 6. Spencer 36; 7, tie, Fairmont 33 and Waconia 33; 9. Farmington 31; 10. Webster 23.
Stillwater results
60 — 14. Eva Stafne 8.44; 15. Cayman Pagel 8.50. Prelims: 9. Pagel 8.32; 15. Stafne 8.41; 50. Alexis Ryberg 9.13.
200 — 16. Abigail Hansen 28.16; 23. Cayman Pagel 28.68; 32. Eva Stafne 29.06.
400 — 13. Karina Fischer 1:06.19; 20. Kayla Nelson 1:07.50; 22. Madison Truhlsen 1:08.37.
800 — 1. Morgan Peterman 2:25.04; 2. Avery Braunshausen 2:25.92; 20. Casey Johnson 2:41.60.
1,600 — 17. Stella Hicks 5:48.50; 25. Lucy Johnson 5:58.94; 27. Abigail Rupnow 6:02.27; 28. Brooke Elfert 6:03.30.
3,200 — 7. Meredith Christensen 13:19.26.
60 hurdles — 5. Sophia Roskoski 9.69. Prelims: 4. Roskoski 9.80; 20. Mana’olana Kavapalu 10.92; 22. Nora Wilcek 11.02.
4x200 relay — 3. Stillwater (Anya Williams, Eva Stafne, Cayman Pagel and Abigail Hansen) 1:52.49.
4x400 relay — 7. Stillwater (Avery Braunshausen, Olivia Madison, Karina Fischer and Anna Bushlack) 4:25.52.
4x800 relay — No entry.
Long jump — No entries.
Triple jump — 10. Nora Wilcek 31-4.
Shot put — 14. Kylie Galowitz 32- 1/2; 25. Lydia Kehner-Anderson 24-3.
High jump — 5. Abigail Hansen 4-10.
Pole vault — T4. Sophia Roskoski 10-3; 10. Marcella Wait 9-0; 16. Anya Williams 8-0.
