BY STUART GROSKREUTZ
THE GAZETTE
LAKEVILLE — The Stillwater boys track and field team finished second behind Wayzata in the nine-team Cougar Invitational on Thursday, April 28 at Lakeville South High School.
Despite finishing first in just two events, Wayzata racked up 957.5 points to outdistance the Ponies (820.5) while Rochester Mayo followed in third with 772.5 points.
Stillwater won two relays and finished first in four events overall. Owatonna also notched four victories in the meet.
Sophomore Soel Riser crossed the line in 52.39 to win the 400 meters ahead of Wayzata’s Owen Dehm (52.94) and Del Johnson (52.95). Riser also anchored Stillwater’s first-place 4x400 relay team (3:31.87) that also included Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle and Connor McCormick. Ryan McDowell finishing fifth in the 400 with a time of 53.96.
Will DeGonda finished second for the Ponies in the 800 meters with a time of 2:01.78 and also contributed to a victory in the 4x800 relay (8:10.70) with help from Adrik Kraftson, Jonathan Roux and Mason Vagle. Vagle added a fifth-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:04.22.
Stillwater placed three runners among the top seven in the 3,200 meters with Kraftson (10:09.70) and Ryan Kilibarda (10:19.09) finishing fourth and fifth. Ethan Foote followed in seventh with a time of 10:38.69.
The Ponies also fared well in the 300 hurdles with Swenson (41.44) and McCormick placing third and fifth.
Justin Fretag delivered a strong showing for Stillwater in the throws. The senior won the shot put with a toss of 49-11 and placed second in the discus with a distance of 148-7.
McDowell contributed third-place finishes in the long (20-7 1/2) and triple (42-6 1/2) jumps.
Team standings
1. Wayzata 957.5; 2. Stillwater 820.5; 3. Rochester Mayo 772.5; 4. Blaine 766; 5. Owatonna 765; 6. Lakeville South 738; 7. Prior Lake 498.5; 8. Faribault 398; 9. Red Wing 261.
Stillwater results
100 — 17. Thomas Blair 12.00; 23. Seth Johnson 12.27; 24. Caleb Tussey 12.50.
200 — 10. Ryan McDowell 23.69; 18. Thomas Blair 24.43; 23. Soren Gabor 25.20.
400 — 1. Soel Riser 52.39; 5. Ryan McDowell 53.96; 22. Thomas Cass 57.47.
800 — 2. Will DeGonda 2:01.78; 5. Mason Vagle 2:04.22; 15. Max Vagle 2:09.18.
1,600 — 9. Max Gerald 4:52.58; 10. Mason Foster 4:53.32; 11. Cohen Smith 4:53.49.
3,200 — 4. Adrik Kraftson 10:09.70; 5. Ryan Kilibarda 10:19.09; 7. Ethan Foote 10:38.69.
110 hurdles — 10. Connor McCormick 16.80; 11. Chance Swenson 16.89; 19. Riley Buxell 17.71.
300 hurdles — 3. Chance Swenson 41.44; 5. Connor McCormick 42.15; 13. Riley Buxell 44.29.
4x100 relay — 7. Stillwater (Seth Johnson, Brett Hilde, Soren Gabor and Thomas Blair) 46.94.
4x200 relay — 5. Stillwater (Soren Gabor, Brett Hilde, Zach Nelson and Soel Riser) 1:37.27.
4x400 relay — 1. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Connor McCormick and Soel Riser) 3:31.87.
4x800 relay — 1. Stillwater (Will DeGonda, Adrik Kraftson, Jonathan Roux and Mason Vagle) 8:10.70.
Long jump — 3. Ryan McDowell 20-7 1/2; 16. Seth Johnson 18-8; 18. Thomas Blair 18-3 1/2.
Triple jump — 3. Ryan McDowell 42-6 1/2; 8. Connor McCormick 40-2 1/2; 13. Seth Johnson 39-5 1/4.
Shot put — 1. Justin Fretag 49-11; 8. Chris Fretag 45-2 1/2; 24. John Lomen 37-4.
Discus — 2. Justin Fretag 148-7; 6. Chris Fretag 129-3; 8. Charlie Gleason 128-6.
High jump — 11. Chase Johnson 5-8; T13. Caleb Tussey 5-6; T23. Nick Crain 5-3.
Pole vault — T6. Jackson Tweed 11-6; 10. Jackson Peterson 11-0; 15. Sam Stonehouse 10-6.
Ponies enter five events at Hamline
At St. Paul, the Ponies were represented in five events at the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 29 at Klas Field.
The team’s top finish came in the 4x400 relay with Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Connor McCormick and Soel Riser placing fifth in a time of 3:30.51. Lakeville North won the event in a time of 3:25.27.
Stillwater also finished ninth in the 4x200 relay with Swenson, McCormick, Riser and Ryan McDowell turning in a time of 1:33.47. Moorhead won the event in a time of 1:29.54.
Also on the track, Jonathan Roux finished 9th out of 16 runners in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:26.65. Andrew Casey (4:16.35) of Lakeville North finished more than a second ahead of runner-up Daniel VanAcker (4:17.66) of Forest Lake for the top spot.
Justin Fretag (146-10) and Charlie Gleason (129-4) finished sixth and ninth for the Ponies in the discus. Hayden Bills of Rosemount won the event with a distance of 162-1, just one inch farther than runner-up Ethan Fischer (162-0) of Maple River.
Fretag also competed in the shot put, placing 11th with a distance of 47-5 3/4. Tony Nelson of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton won the event by more than five feet after unleashing a winning toss of 64-5 1/2.
Stillwater results
1,600 — 9. Jonathan Roux 4:26.65.
4x200 relay — 9. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Connor McCormick, Soel Riser and Ryan McDowell) 1:33.47.
4x400 relay — 5. Stillwater (Chance Swenson, Mason Vagle, Connor McCormick and Soel Riser) 3:30.51.
Shot put — 11. Justin Fretag 47-5 3/4.
Discus — 6. Justin Fretag 146-10; 9. Charlie Gleason 129-4.
Roskoski second at Elite Meet
At St. Paul, Sophia Roskoski hit a personal best to finish second in the pole vault in the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 29.
The Stillwater Area High School junior cleared 11-6 to match first-place finisher Sofia Condon of Anoka.
Six competitors finished at 11-0, but Condon and Roskoski were the ones to clear 11-6. Roskoski missed her first two attempts at 10-0 before clearing it on her final attempt.
Condon and Roskoski each missed their opening try at 10-6, but both cleared 11-0 and 11-6 on their first attempts.
Stillwater results
4x800 relay — Stillwater (Avery Braunshausen, Brooke Elfert, Ann McGlynn and Morgan Peterman) DNS.
Pole vault — 2. Sophia Roskoski 11-6.
