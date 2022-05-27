Competitors representing The Edge Martial Arts are back on the tournament scene.
Martial arts tournaments came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19 in 2020, but the tournament scene started gaining speed last fall and is attracting competitors again.
The Edge started it’s competition team back up this fall with the return of Ian Holper as it’s head coach. Holper, a former Team USA member, moved back home to Stillwater to continue training towards his lifelong goal of winning a Diamond Nationals Diamond ring like his instructor Grand Master Nathan Thorn.
There have been four regional events across Wisconsin and Minnesota since October and The Edge has claimed a Grand Champion title at each of these events.
The Edge Competition team walked out with first-place finishes in each division entered during the Minnesota State Championships in mid-March.
Ian Holper and Maddy Bauer took home the 18-and-over Grand Championship awards for mens and women’s black belt sparring. This is win No. 3 for Holper and No. 2 for Bauer in their past 4 events.
Thorn, who is a promoter of the Twin Cities Rumble, one of the region’s largest events, says the North Central Karate Association (NCKA) is excited to be in full force and the first event (MN State Championships) was huge success.
Team members representing The Edge Martial Arts have contributed to Grand Champion titles in four regional events in Minnesota and Wisconsin since October, including a victory at the Minnesota State Championships in March. Team members include Maddy Bauer, Barry McKee, Lydia Yunke, Olly Carlson, Kash Carlson, Tom Forster, Nick Anderson, Nathan Thorn, Ian Holper, Dan Myhra and Michael Schafer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.