FOREST LAKE -- Facing its biggest rival in the East Metro Conference, Stillwater posted the top scores in all four events on the way to a 37-9 synchronized swimming victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, May 5 at the Forest Lake Education Center.
The victory caps another unblemished regular season for the Ponies (6-0 EMC, 6-0), who are scheduled to perform figures for the section and state meets on Saturday, May 14 at Edina’s Southview Middle School. The East Section Meet is scheduled for May 21 at Richfield Middle School and the state meet — where the Ponies will attempt to defend their state championship — will take place on May 26-27 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Stillwater defeated the Rangers 24-5 in a figures meet earlier this season and completed the sweep with routines, winning comfortably in three of the four divisions.
“They are typically our most difficult conference and section competitor,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said. “They have a talented team and their routines are good.”
Hailey Schmit received a score of 75.033 to win by more than eight points in the solo competition. The eighth-grader also joined her older sister Paige Schmit, a sophomore, to win the duet wiht a score of 77.833. Stillwater’s Bella Chau and Julianna Silva also placed second in duet with a total of 71.467.
The Ponies also finished 1-2 in the trio, led by Sophia Chau, Annie Gritters and Paige Schmit with a score of 70.933, just ahead of teammates Bella Chau, Leigha Kraft and Luci Miller with a runner-up score of 70.833.
Stillwater also won by nearly nine points in the team competition as Bella and Sophia Chau, Gritters, Kraft, Miller, Hailey and Paige Schmit, and Silva received a score of 78.4.
“We are feeling really good going into our championship season,” Henderson said.
The Ponies have compiled a 219-3-1 record in dual meets dating back to the 1989 season. Their only losses during that stretch came against Forest Lake.
Stillwater 37, Forest Lake 9
Solo — 1. Hailey Schmit (St) 75.033; 2. Ally Hoekstra (FL) 66.9.
Duet — 1. Hailey Schmit-Paige Schmit (St) 77.833; 2. Bella Chau-Julianna Silva (St) 71.467; 3. Jordyn Munkholm-Alexis Ready (FL) 67.833.
Trio — 1. Sophia Chau-Annie Gritters-Paige Schmit (St) 70.933; 2. Bella Chau-Leigha Kraft-Luci Miller (St) 70.833; 3. Grace Chatwin-Jordyn Munkholm-Alex Ready (FL) 69.467.
Team — 1. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Sophia Chau, Annie Gritters, Leigha Kraft, Luci Miller, Hailey Schmit, Paige Schmit and Julianna Silva) 78.4; 2. Forest Lake, 69.767.
