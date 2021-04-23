FOREST LAKE — Sisters Hailey and Paige Schmit set the pace at the top of the standings and Stillwater flashed plenty of depth while claiming eight of the top nine spots in a comfortable 24-5 East Metro Conference synchronized swimming figures victory over Forest Lake on Tuesday, April 20 at Southwest Junior High School.
“We performed really well,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said. “Forest Lake is a big competitor for us and we typically are well matched with them. We usually score very close in our meets with them, but we were able to pull off a healthy win by taking six of seven point-earning spots.”
Seventh-grader Hailey Schmit posted the top score at 66.193, with freshman Paige Schmit finished second at 65.294.
Forest Lake’s Grace Chatwin (65.154) broke up Stillwater’s run with a third-place finish, but the Ponies secured each of the next six positions with Luci Miller, Leigha Kraft, Julianna Silva, Annie Gritters, Bella Chau and Rubie Ballantyne.
“One of the many changes made this year, is that we eliminated the JV figures competition,” Henderson said. “So our JV swimmers, who are mostly swimmers new to our team, are doing really well and scoring right within everyone else.”
The Ponies (2-0 EMC, 2-0) were set to host Osseo/Maple Grove on April 22 and will travel to Columbia Heights for their first routines meet on April 27.
“We have one more figure meet this week, and it’s hard to believe our season is already half over,” Henderson said. “Next week we start routine meets, which will be live-streamed for our family and friends who are unable to attend meets due to capacity restrictions still in place.”
Stillwater 24, Forest Lake 5
Stillwater results (top 20)
1. Hailey Schmit (St) 66.193; 2. Paige Schmit (St) 65.294; 3. Grace Chatwin (FL) 65.154; 4. Luci Miller (St) 64.031; 5. Leigha Kraft (St) 63.908; 6. Juliana Silva 63.873; 7. Annie Gritters (St) 63.807; 8. Bella Chau 62.825; 9. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 62.675; 10. Lizzy Hentges (FL) 62.123; 11. Ariel Ball (FL) 61.390; 12. Sophia Chau (St) 61.096; 13. Megan Johnson (St) 60.952; 14. Isana Downing (St) 60.846; 15. Jordyn Munkholm (FL) 60.706; 16. Ellie Kill (St) 60.469; 17. Avery Hoge (St) 60.281; 18. Olivia Kuslich (St) 59.768; 19. Ally Labelle (FL) 59.654; 20. Maggie Thompson (FL) 59.596.
