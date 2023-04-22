Halfway through the East Metro Conference season, the Stillwater synchronized swimming team improved to 3-0 with two recent figures meet victories.
The two-time reigning state champion Ponies blanked Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle 29-0 on Tuesday, April 18 at Stillwater Middle School.
Hailey Schmit led the way for Stillwater with a winning score of 75.059, followed by Paige Schmit (72.379) and Annie Gritters (68.110). Isana Downing, Sophia Chau, Megan Johnson and Olivia Kuslich completed the top seven for the Ponies (3-0 EMC, 3-0).
“They have improved a lot the last few years,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said, nothing the addition of DeLaSalle athletes to the team this season. “We are so happy with the win and love the momentum of our season so far. This is our final full figure meet of the season, and we are glad to continue seeing our individual scores improve. The season is already at the halfway point.”
After turning around quickly and competing in its first routines meet on April 20 and traveling to Columbia Heights for another on April 27.
Stillwater 29, C. Heights/DeLaSalle 0
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Hailey Schmit 75.059; 2. Paige Schmit 72.379; 3. Annie Gritters 68.110; 4. Isana Downing 67.744; 5. Sophia Chau 67.653; 6. Megan Johnson 67.169; 7. Olivia Kuslich 65.446; 8. Andelyn Filandrinos 64.945; 9. Maylin Kennedy 64.511; 10. Elaina Lokken 64.018; 11. Kaelynn Grecian 63.799; 12. Chloe Knuteson 63.210; 13. Gabby Lalande 63.018; 14. Kate Jentink 62.886; 15. Lauren Guinee 61.767; 16. Hanna Wiese 61.311; 17. Emily Dicks 60.744; 18. Ava Fox 50.215; 19. Jillian Kulzer 60.164; 20. Alex Kruse 58.831; 21. Gabbi Chau 58.763; 22. Cyra Brazzell 58.680; 23. Sienna Cruz 58.502.
Stillwater 22.5, Forest Lake 6.5
At Forest Lake, facing its biggest conference rival and a team that placed third in the state meet a year ago, the Ponies turned back Forest Lake 22.5-6.5 in a figures meet on Tuesday, April 11 at Forest Lake Middle School.
The Rangers are the only team to defeat Stillwater in a dual meet dating back to 1989, recording three victories and a tie against the Ponies during that more than three-decades stretch.
“Forest Lake is typically our toughest conference competitor, and this year is no different,” Stillwater coach Kathy Henderson said. “They have a strong team again.”
Led by Hailey Schmit with a first-place total of 72.045, the Ponies featured six of the top eight finishers in the meet.
Grace Chatwin finsihed second for the Rangers with a score of 70.246, but the Ponies grabbed the next four spots with Paige Schmit (69.863), Sophia Chau (65.899), Annie Gritters (65.716) and Isana Downing (65.666). Megan Johnson tied Forest Lake’s Alexis Ready for seventh with a score of 65.360.
“We like to see improvement in our figure scores with these first few meets, because in the end the figure score will make up 50 percent of their total score at sections and state,” Henderson said.
Stillwater 22.5, Forest Lake 6.5
Stillwater results (top 25)
1. Hailey Schmit 72.045; 3. Paige Schmit 69.863; 4. Sophia Chau 65.899; 5. Annie Gritters 65.716; 6. Isana Downing 65.666; T7. Megan Johnson 65.360; 9. Andelyn Filandrinos 64.506; 10. Olivia Kuslich 63.726; 12. Kate Jentink 62.945; 13. Maylin Kennedy 62.908; 16. Chloe Knuteson 61.990; 17. Kaelynn Grecian 61.657; 18. Gabby Lalande 61.593; 22. Elaina Lokken 60.963; 25. Hanna Wiese 59.831.
