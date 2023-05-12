Facing its stiffest test in the regular season, Stillwater produced some impressive scores while turning back rival Forest Lake 33-14 in an East Metro Conference routines meet on Tuesday, May 9 at Stillwater Middle School.
“It was a fantastic meet,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said. “We got some of the highest scores we’ve ever gotten.”
The Ponies (6-0 EMC, 6-0), who defeated Forest Lake 22.5-6.5 in a figures meet on April 11, completed another unbeaten regular season.
Stillwater has compiled a 225-3-1 dual meet record since 1989, but the Rangers have accounted for all three of the losses and the tie during that time. Forest Lake also placed third at state behind Stillwater and Wayzata a year ago.
“Forest Lake is a really good team, and their routines are well written,” Henderson said. “But we took healthy leads in all events, and we won the meet.”
Hailey Schmit received a winning score of 80.133 in the solo, nearly five points better than runner-up Grace Chatwin (75.8).
Hailey also joined sister Paige Schmit to win the duet with a total of 79.467, comfortably ahead of Chatwin and Hailey Johnson (75.2). Stillwater also placed third in the event with Sophia Chau and Annie Gritters (67.867).
Stillwater also placed first and third in the trio and received a winning score of 80.3 in the team event, well ahead of the Rangers (74.067).
“Our top extended team pulled off a score of 80,” Henderson said. “I’m fairly certain we have never gotten that score in the team event — ever. Hailey also scored an 80 on her solo, and our top duet and trio had their best scores of the season.
“This is a nice confidence booster as we enter the championships starting next week, but we never want to be too comfortable. This is a sport where perfection is never attained, so we’ll continue to work hard and improve our routines and figures until the very end. We really would love to hang on to the state champion title for a third straight year.”
Stillwater will perform at the section figures meet at Edina on Saturday, May 13 and the East Section figures meet will take place at Richfield on May 20. The state meet will take place at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on May 25-26.
Stillwater 33, Forest Lake 14
Solo — 1. Hailey Schmit (St) 80.133; 2. Grace Chatwin (FL) 75.8; 3. Alex Ready (FL) 67.667.
