COLUMBIA HEIGHTS — The Stillwater synchronized swimming team secured at least a share of yet another East Metro Conference championship with a 37-8 victory over Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle in a routines meet on Thursday, April 27 at Columbia Heights High School.
The Ponies (5-0 ECM, 5-0) can secure the conference title outright when it hosts Forest Lake in the regular season finale on Tuesday, May 9.
Stillwater has shared the conference title with Forest Lake a few times, but holds a 224-3-1 record overall since 1989.
“It was another good meet,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said. “We are happy to see slight improvements in our scores since the previous meet, and will continue to work towards even higher scores in the weeks to come.”
Hailey Schmit took top honors for the Ponies in the solo division with a score of 73.133 and joined sister Paige Schmit to win the duet with a total of 76.267, ahead of second-place teammates Sophia Chau and Annie Gritters (69.000).
Chau, Gritters and Paige Schmit placed first in the trio and the Ponies also cruised to a victory in the team event with a score of 76.600.
Stillwater also hosted its Water Show on Saturday, April 29.
“Our annual show was a success, as we celebrate 70 years of synchronized swimming in Stillwater,” Henderson said. “We now look forward to our last regular season meet against Forest Lake, which is one of our biggest competitors.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.