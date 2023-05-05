COLUMBIA HEIGHTS — The Stillwater synchronized swimming team secured at least a share of yet another East Metro Conference championship with a 37-8 victory over Columbia Heights/DeLaSalle in a routines meet on Thursday, April 27 at Columbia Heights High School.

The Ponies (5-0 ECM, 5-0) can secure the conference title outright when it hosts Forest Lake in the regular season finale on Tuesday, May 9.

