MAPLE GROVE — Competing in its first routines meet of the season, the Stillwater synchronized swimming team cruised to a 37-10 East Metro Conference victory over Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center on Thursday, April 20 at Maple Grove Middle School.
The Ponies (4-0 EMC, 4-0) swept all four divisions, including the top two spots in the duet and trio.
“It was our first routine meet of the season and we can only enter six official routines into these dual meets,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said. “Our long and short division swimmers did figures only.”
Hailey Schmit won the solo event with a score of 73.233 and joined sister Paige Schmit to claim the duet title with a total of 74.367.
Sophia Chau, Annie Gritters and Paige Schmit took top honors in the trio with a score of 70.833 and teammates Isana Downing, Kate Jentink and Megan Johnson followed in second with a score of 64.867.
Stillwater also won the team event with a total of 75.5.
“Although our choreography was just recently completed, we were really pleased with the scores received so early in the routine season,” Henderson said. “It’s a great starting point, and we will look to improve those scores weekly as we enter the postseason in a few weeks.”
• Led by Gabby Lalande (63.402) and Jillian Kulzer (61.927), the Ponies swept the top 16 places on the way to a 29-0 victory over Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center in a figures meet.
• The Stillwater synchronized swimming team will be celebrating seven decades of existence when it hosts its annual Water Show on Saturday, April 29 at Stillwater Middle School.
Synchronized swimming is the oldest continuous athletic activity for girls at SAHS and the Ponies are celebrating a significant anniversary this season as this marks the 70th year they have fielded a team.
Stillwater 37, Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center 10
Solo — 1. Hailey Schmit (St) 73.233; 2. Anna Vassilkov (Oss/MG/PC) 59.333; 3. Lyla Preshiren (Oss/MG/PC) 53.467.
