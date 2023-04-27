MAPLE GROVE — Competing in its first routines meet of the season, the Stillwater synchronized swimming team cruised to a 37-10 East Metro Conference victory over Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center on Thursday, April 20 at Maple Grove Middle School.

The Ponies (4-0 EMC, 4-0) swept all four divisions, including the top two spots in the duet and trio.

