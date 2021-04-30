COLUMBIA HEIGHTS — Competing in its first routines meet of the season, the Stillwater synchronized swimming team cruised to a 37-8 East Metro Conference victory over Columbia Heights on Tuesday, April 27 at Columbia Heights Central Middle School.
The Ponies (4-0 EMC, 4-0) finished first in all four divisions, including a comfortable 72.8 to 51.2 margin of victory in the team event.
Julianna Silva (65.0) posted the top score in the solo division and joined Bella Chau to place first in duet. Rubie Ballantyne, Luci Miller and Grace Sneden turned in the top score in trio.
“Our first routine meet of the season went well,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said. “We appreciated the opportunity to perform routines again after almost two years. Our swimmers swam really well, and we pulled off some high scores for the first meet. We do have some areas for improvement in the coming week leading into our meet with Forest Lake (on May 7). That’s one thing that makes this sport so unique and challenging because nothing is ever perfect, but we strive to improve each and every day, and expect our scores to go up at each meet.”
Stillwater 37, Columbia Heights 8
Solo — 1. Julianna Silva (St) 65.0.
Duet — 1. Bella Chau-Julianna Silva (St) 67.0; 2. Luci Miller-Grace Sneden (St) 65.7.
Trio — 1. Rubie Ballantyne-Luci Miller-Grace Sneden (St) 68.0; 2. Sophia Chau-Annie Gritters-Paige Schmit (St) 64.8.
Team — 1. Stillwater (Rubie Ballantyne, Bella Chau, Annie Gritters, Leigha Kraft, Luci Miller, Paige Schmit, Julianna Silva and Grace Sneden) 72.8.
Stillwater 29, Os/MG/PC 0
The Ponies occupied the top 11 spots in a 29-0 figures meet victory over Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center on Thursday, April 22 at Stillwater Middle School. It was the final figures meet of the regular season for the Ponies, who will compete those figures on Saturday, May 8 with the results counting towards both the section and state meets.
“This year is a bit unique because we will only compete our figures one more time this season,” Henderson said. “So that was the last time the girls will get a score until they compete those figures for sections and state coming up. So many changes for this unusual season.”
Hailey Schmit (66.189), Paige Schmit (65.667) and Annie Gritters (63.232) finished 1-2-3 to lead the Ponies.
Stillwater 29, Osseo/Maple Grove/Park Center 0
Individual results (top 20)
1. Hailey Schmit (St) 66.189; 2. Paige Schmit (St) 65.667; 3. Annie Gritters (St) 63.232; 4. Julianna Silva (St) 63.180; 5. Bella Chau (St) 62.833; 6. Ellie Kill (St) 62.531; 7. Grace Sneden (St) 62.504; 8. Luci Miller (St) 62.434; 9. Sophia Chau (St) 62.000; 10. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 61.851; 11. Leigha Kraft (St) 61.614; 12. Emma Bauernfeind (Os/MG/PC) 61.579; 13. Chloe Knuteson (St) 60.373; 14. Megan Johnson (St) 60.127; 15. Avery Hoge (St) 60.035; 16. Isana Downing (St) 59.741; 17. Maylin Kennedy (St) 59.070; 18. Sage Ramberg (Os/MG/PC) 58.864; 19. Kya Hodgdon (St) 58.811; 20. Maddie Stricker (St) 58.316.
