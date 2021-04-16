Eagerly anticipated since the season was canceled a year ago due to COVID-19, the Stillwater synchronized swimming team opened with a strong showing while dispatching Columbia Heights 29-0 in an East Metro Conference figures meet on Monday, April 12 at Stillwater Middle School.
“After almost two years since the last time we competed, it felt so good to get back at it,” Ponies coach Kathy Henderson said.
The Ponies swept each of the top 21 spots in the meet, led by freshman Paige Schmit with a winning total of 68.73684. Paige’s younger sister Hailey Schmit, a seventh-grader, was not far behind with a score of 68.14474 and junior Juliana Silva placed third with a score of 67.33772.
“Our team is a bit smaller this year, but we are just as competitive as always,” Henderson said. “We have a lot of young talent.”
Junior Bella Chau (65.51754) and freshman Annie Gritters (65.34211) finished fourth and fifth for the Ponies while teammates Luci Miller (65.16667), Leigha Kraft (64.99123), Rubie Ballantyne (63.56140), Isana Downing (62.75439) and Sophia Chau (62.43860) completed the top 10.
It was a gratifying, but different, opener for the Ponies. Due to concerns related to COVID-19, spectators were not allowed due to indoor capacity restrictions.
“The meets look a little different than usual, because of protocols,” Henderson said. “Although we didn’t have any spectators, we are just so happy to be competing again.”
The Ponies (1-0 EMC, 1-0) have figures meets against Forest Lake (April 20) and Osseo/Maple Grove (April 22) next week and will travel to Columbia Heights for their first routines meet on April 27.
“The swimmers are working hard on their choreography and are really looking forward to showing and competing their routines,” Henderson said.
Stillwater 29, Columbia Heights 0
Stillwater results (top 20)
1. Paige Schmit 68.73684; 2. Hailey Schmit 68.14474; 3. Juliana Silva 67.33772; 4. Bella Chau 65.51754; 5. Annie Gritters 65.34211; 6. Luci Miller 65.16667; 7. Leigha Kraft 64.99123; 8. Rubie Ballantyne 63.56140; 9. Isana Downing 62.75439; 10. Sophia Chau 62.43860; 11. Grace Sneden 61.80702; 12. Megan Johnson 61.36842; 13. Maylin Kennedy 60.88596; 14. Ellie Kill 60.75000; 15. Chloe Knuteson 59.90351; 16. Kya Hodgdon 59.23684; 17. Kate Jentink 58.43860; 18. Hanna Wiese 57.88596; 19. Elaina Lokken 57.81579; 20. Jillian Kulzer 57.47807.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
