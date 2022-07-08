One of seven seniors who helped lead the Stillwater synchronized swimming team back to the top over the past two seasons, Bella Chau was honored as the team’s Most Valuable Athlete.
Chau, who joined Leigha Kraft and Luci Miller in serving as captains, was an all-conference and all-state performer for the state champion Ponies.
Stillwater finished with a 6-0 dual meet record to win the East Metro Conference championship and also outdistanced Forest Lake 206-126 to win the East Section title before winning its second state crown in a row.
It was the 20th state championship overall for the Ponies, who outscored runner-up Wayzata 180-90 for this year’s title. Forest Lake followed in third place at state and Richfield landed fourth to place three East Section teams among the top four at state.
It was a dominant state showing for the Ponies, who finished first 10 of 12 divisions and placed second in two others. Stillwater has posted a 219-3-1 dual meet record dating back to the 1989 season.
Kraft, Miller, Hailey Schmit, Paige Schmit and Julianna Silva joined Chau in earning all-conference honors while teammates Sophia Chau and Annie Gritters received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Stillwater placed three individuals in the top five for figures scores at state, with Hailey and Paige Schmit joining Chau on that list. The Schmit sisters, Silva, Miller and Kraft also joined Bella Chau in earning all-state honors.
The Ponies also excelled in the classroom, earning a Silver Academic Award from the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association — an achievement that requires a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Also announced at the team’s postseason awards banquet is that Sophia Chau, Lauren Guinee and Chloe Knuteson will serve as captains for next year’s squad.
Synchronized swimming
All-Conference: Bella Chau, Leigha Kraft, Luci Miller, Hailey Schmit, Paige Schmit and Julianna Silva; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Sophia Chau and Annie Gritters; All-State: Paige Schmit, Hailey Schmit, Julianna Silva, Bella Chau, Luci Miller and Leigha Kraft; Most Valuable Athlete: Bella Chau; Captains elect: Sophia Chau, Lauren Guinee and Chloe Knuteson.
